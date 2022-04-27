From Louise Simonson to Gail Simone: 10 best female comic writers

The comic book industry has several female authors and artists who have given unlimited great storylines and characters. Similarly, there are plenty of female writers in the writing industry.

Whether it's DC or Marvel, the industry has given opportunities to many women, and they have always come up with fresh ideas. Well, in this article, we've listed ten such female writers who, according to us, are the best.

Exploring the brilliant female comic writers

1) Louise Simonson

Louise Simonson is often recognized by her nickname 'Weezie' (Image via Women in comics)

This American writer and editor has given comic fans some incredible graphic novels, including Super Man: The Man of Steel, New Mutants, Power Pack, Conan The Barbarian, X-Factor, and more. Besides these, she has also created several famous comic book characters such as Rictor, Doomsday, Cable, and Power Pack.

Having been recognized by an American website, she was listed as one of the top twelve female comic creators for lifetime achievement.

2) Kelly Sue DeConnick

Kelly is also an English language adapter for Japanese manga (Image via Women in comics)

Kelly is not only a graphic novel writer and editor; she is also an English language translator of Japanese manga. She is a feminist who shows up with several unique storylines that have underlying feminist ideals. Apart from being a comic book creator, she is the one who always stands up for the new artists. She founded a non-profit organization called Creators for Creators, which provides mentoring to aspiring artists.

3) Colleen Doran

Colleen Doran has Illustrated numerous graphic novels (Image via Colleen Doran)

Doran is a multi-talented writer who is also an artist and illustrator. She has created hundreds of comic books and has won several awards, including Bram Stoker, Eisner, Harvey, and the International Horror Guild Awards. She has also worked on the autobiography of the famous writer Stan Lee, titled Amazing Fantastic Incredible Stan Lee.

The talented female comic book writer won Walt Disney's art competition when she was five. What's impressive is that Colleen created her first graphic novel series when she was twelve.

4) Gail Simone

Gail Simone came into limelight after her work was recognized in DC's Bird of Prey and Batgirl (Image via Women in comics)

Gail is an award-winning writer, recognized for her work on DC's Birds of Prey and Batgirl. Besides writing for comics, Gail is also known for writing for TV shows and video games. The Oregon-based writer was initially a hairdresser who studied theater in college.

Gail is popularly known for being an influential comic book creator. She raised awareness for representations of female characters in graphic books by creating a blog called 'Women in Refrigerators.'

5) Marjorie Liu

Marjorie is often involved in horror and Urban fantasy graphic novels (Image via Twitter)

Marjorie is an author known for horror fiction, paranormal stories, and urban fantasies. She has also worked on several Marvel comics, such as Dark Wolverine. In 2015, she received an Eisner Award for one of her written series' entitled Monstress. She was awarded the Hugo award for Monstress' trade paperback collection three years later.

Since childhood, Marjorie loved to read, so after graduating, she went to law school, but rather than becoming a lawyer, she decided to start a career in writing.

6) G. Willow Wilson

G. Willow Wilson is well known for Ms Marvel title (Image via New York Times)

The writer recently grabbed everyone's attention by relaunching Marvel's Ms. Marvel title starring Kamala Khan, the first Muslim superhero. G. Willow Wilson worked as a freelancer in the starting days of her career. The first graphic novel written by her was Cairo, which Vertigo published in 2007.

She created some of the series for the biggest publishers DC and Marvel. She has also previously worked on titles including Vixen and Superman. In fact, due to her hard work, she also received several opportunities to schedule interviews with the most prominent personalities in the comic book industry, including Marvel Entertainment's Vice President, David Gabriel.

7) Ann Nocenti

Ann Nocenti is known as a writer for Marvel in 1990s (Image via Marvel)

Nocenti gained popularity for her work at Marvel in the late 1980s, specifically as an editor in The New Mutants and Uncanny X-Men. Apart from these, Ann's run as a writer for Daredevil also brought her the fame she deserved. The writer has given Marvel some characters such as Mojo, Blackheart, Longshot, Spiral, and Typhoid Mary.

Ann also made some cameos in the graphic novels. For instance, she appears in the guise of Tigra on Spider-Man #50's cover photo. Later, Nocenti made a Cameo appearance in the 291st issue of The Incredible Hulk.

8) Jo Duffy

Jo Duffy have given brilliant stories to DC and Marvel (Image via Twitter)

She is an American writer and editor who wrote for Marvel in 1980s. Her writing works included Power Man, Iron Mist, Fallen Angels, Conan the Barbarian, Star Wars, Wolverine, and more. Out of all these, Iron Mist and Power Man helped her prove herself to be a great writer by bringing her long-running success.

Later, in 1990 she wrote for several other publishers, including DC, where she was involved in writing the first fourteen issues of Catwoman.

9) Mindy Newell

Mindy Newell is best known as a DC writer (Image via DC)

Mindy was a long-time Spider-Man fan, which led to her interest in becoming a graphic novel writer. Initially, she used to send her writing samples to DC while the company was on the hunt for new writers. Luckily, she received a call for an interview just four days after DC received the samples.

She was hired and initially worked on the project of Action Comics and Legion of Superheroes. While working on the project, she got a window to write for Wonder Woman.

10) Mariko Tamaki

Mariko is a Canada based graphic novel writer (Image via Women in comics)

Recognized for several graphic novels such as Emiko Superstar, Skim, and more, Tamaki is a Canadian writer and artist. A two-time runner-up to the Michael L. Printz Awards, Mariko was already a well-known writer for her incredible work on graphic novels such as This One Summer.

However, the author kickstarted her career as a writer when she started the new Hulk series in 2016. Along with that, Mariko also worked for DC on a mini-series called Supergirl: Being Super. After making a name for herself in the writing industry, Mariko returned to work on a Spider-Man mini-series and DC graphic novel centered on Starfire.

