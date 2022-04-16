From The Secret of the Unicorn to Destination Moon: 5 best Tintin comics explored

In the comics, Tintin is a young boy who appears to be 15 to 19 years old. He is the primary character of The Adventures of Tintin, a comic book series created by cartoonist Hergé. The comic book character is a reporter who travels worldwide with his loyal dog, Snowy.

He first appeared in Tintin in the land of the Soviets, which was published in 1929. Since then, the character has never failed to entertain young fans. The outlook of the comic book character has changed over time, but some of the factors have remained the same. These include Tintin's round face with black dot eyes and a quiff hairstyle.

There have been plenty of books covering the reporter's outstanding adventures for several decades. Here, we've listed five of the best comics that are a must-read.

Let's be a part of Tintin's adventurous rides while exploring his best comics

1) The Secret of the Unicorn

The Secret of the Unicorn was published in 1943 (Image via Tintin)

It's the eleventh title of the comic book series, The Adventures of Tintin, written and drawn by Hergé. The Secret of the Unicorn is the first of two installments of the story. The narrative is carried forward in the twelfth title of the series entitled Red Rackham's Treasure.

The comic book's plot revolves around a model ship that Tintin buys to gift to a friend named Captain Haddock. However, while buying it, he was approached by two mysterious men who tried to convince him to hand it over. He denied the request.

Later, unfortunately, the model ship got broken. After getting it repaired, everyone was surprised to find out that it was The Unicorn, a 17th-century Warship that Sir Francis Haddock, his friend's ancestor, captained. Soon, the ship was stolen, and now, Tintin has to investigate and solve the mystery.

2) Tintin in the land of Soviets

Tintin made his first appearance in Tintin in the land of Soviets (Image via Tintin)

Being the first title of the comic book series and getting published in 1929, it's pretty obvious that the book has black and white illustrations. The issue's storyline sees the young reporter traveling to Moscow with his loyal pet, Snowy. En route to Moscow, his train gets blown up. However, he somehow survives.

The real trouble began when, after surviving the accident, he was blamed by the Berlin authorities. He later faced difficult situations when he was put behind bars and taken to the torture chamber.

The boy somehow escapes using disguises. But this isn't the end, as after escaping jail, he sees a world full of bad people. How will the young reporter deal with it? Well, you have to read the comic book to get the answer.

3) Destination Moon

Destination Moon is the sixteenth title in the series (Image via Tintin)

This is a 62-page long comic that has become very successful. The story is a little unusual as the plot sees Tintin boarding a rocket intended to reach the Moon.

Tintin, Snowy, and Haddock joined Professor Calculus to build a spacecraft that could fly to the Moon. However, things become complicated for the group when some spies infiltrate the place. Now, Tintin has to make sure that the operation goes on without any halts while figuring out the mole's identity.

4) The Blue Lotus

In the comic book, Tintin goes to China (Image via Tintin)

In this comic, Tintin goes to China to investigate a case involving a drug cartel. After reaching Shanghai, he was approached by a young man who wanted to give him important information that would help in solving the case.

Later, when he meets the boy in a secluded area, he learns that the boy has been drugged. Tintin begins looking for the leader of the cartel.

The comic continues the story forward from its prequel, Cigars of the Pharaoh.

5) The Black Island

The Black Island comics was published in 1938 (Image via Tintin)

Initially published in 1938, the storyline of the comic sees Tintin being shot by the pilot of an unregistered plane. After recovering, the boy gets informed about another unregistered plane getting crashed in England. That's when he decides to investigate the incident further.

In the comic, during his trip to England, he was framed for assaulting and robbing a fellow passenger. This led to Tintin getting arrested. However, as usual, he gets himself free soon.

After getting out of prison, he was kidnapped and almost killed by the same person who tried to frame him in the false robbing case.

