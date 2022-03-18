From The Mask to Dredd: 5 most underrated comic book movies you must watch

A comic movie doesn't always need to feature a supernatural or cosmic setting. There are several movies based on comic books, whether DC, Marvel, or any other, that feature a grounded yet compelling setting.

However, due to the big-budget superhero movies taking up most of the limelight, some graphic novel adaptations do not get enough attention and remain unappreciated. Well, in this post, we've talked about five such underrated comic book movies that you should be watching right now.

The underrated comic book movies you should not miss

5) Watchmen

Watchmen is directed by Zack Snyder ( Image via DC)

DC's Watchmen was directed by the legendary Zack Snyder, who is known for his slow-motion effects. The film features several incredible and influential characters from DC, but what makes it different from other superhero movies is that it has a dark storyline.

Of course, the movie's really long, and it features too many slow-motion scenes, but with time, you'll start loving every frame of that movie.

Honestly, it's not common to see a superhero movie in which a bad guy wins, and that's what makes Watchmen a rarity. So, it's a shame that the film wasn't appreciated at the time when it came out. However, it's good to see that more and more comic book fans are discovering it in recent times.

4) The Mask

The Mask comes from Dark Horse comics ( Image via Dark Horse comics)

The Mask is a superhero comedy film that was released back in 1994. Even if the movie was a success, it is not remembered enough by the audience. Written by Mike Werb, the story is published by Dark Horse Comics. The film revolves around a bank civilian named Stanley Ipkiss, who gets lucky by finding a magical wooden mask.

The Mask changed Stanley's life by giving him a couple of superpowers. For instance, he can change his appearance and also happens to change the surrounding by giving it a cartoonish effect. Apart from this, the Mask gives him an enhanced confidence level and charm, due to which he catches the attention of Tina Carlyle.

He later gets involved in a bank robbery, and the whole blame goes to the goons of the crime lord, Dorian Tyrell. The incident brought supernatural Playboy to Dyron's hitlist.

Jim Carrey's portrayal of the Mask in the movie is something that we can never forget. Of course, the film had a good story, but it was Jim's acting that made The Mask a legendary, yet underrated film.

3) V for Vendetta

V for Vendetta has a political setting (Image via DC Vertigo comics)

People who've watched V for Vendetta still get goosebumps listening to "Remember Remember, the 5th of November."

V for Vendetta is one of those comic book films that take on political issues. It's common to see a superhero standing against an alien or supernatural threat. However, witnessing a vigilante taking rebelling against a fascist government is undoubtedly a rarity. Well, that's the exact reason V for Vendetta is a masterpiece.

Of course, it doesn't feature any big action sequences, but once you start watching the movie, its story will grab you by the hooks. Besides an incredible narrative, the film features a cast that connects well to its characters.

Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman are especially a treat to watch in V for Vendetta.

2) Kick Ass 2

Kick Ass 2 is more darker than the prequel ( Image via Kick Ass)

Kick Ass 2 is a 2013 superhero film that's as funny as its predecessor, Kick-Ass. So why did it remain unappreciated? Maybe the audience was comparing it to the first one, or there was a chance that they felt something was missing from the story.

The movie was not exactly an adaptation of the comic book, so it's no wonder that there were several dissimilarities. Still, the film gives a smooth touch to the rough edges of the graphic novel by giving it an emotional core.

Interestingly, it was the sequel movie in which we see Kick-Ass growing as a character after his father was beaten to death. However, these dark turns of events made it less appreciated, and to this day, it's considered one of the most underrated films.

1) Dredd

Dredd is set in the World of 2080 (Image via Judge Dredd)

People who have watched Dredd can tell how amazing the 3D movie was. The science-fiction flick offers a good storyline with several great actors doing justice to the entire plot. The movie featured a talented cast, including Karl Urban, the actor who portrays Butcher in Amazon's The Boys.

Dredd is set in 2080 when the United States is nothing but a nuclear wasteland. Most of the population is wiped out, and only a handful of people have remained. However, things are worse for these people as "Judges" use most of the remaining resources to act as judge, jury, and executioner.

However, in these tough times, Dredd makes his way to the top to fight the evil that's ruining the planet.

Undoubtedly, Dredd is an amazing movie with a compelling storyline and fantastic performance from the cast. However, most fans did not notice the film's potential, and it wasn't appreciated as much as it deserved to be.

