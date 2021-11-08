5 most underrated players in world football right now

It is true that not all footballers get the respect they deserve. Unless your name is Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there's always a likelihood that your best efforts might go unnoticed.

It isn't a big issue for many players because they manage to attract attention for their exploits. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema are players who belong to this category.

At the other end of the spectrum is another group of players who, despite incredible performances for club and country, rarely get all the plaudits they deserve. These are players who have put up commendable displays over the last few months, but their efforts largeyl go below the radar.

On that note, here's a look at five of the most underrated players in the game at the moment:

#5 Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez is a reliable player at the heart of defence for club and country.

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is, without doubt, one of the most underrated players in the game right now.

The Frenchman has been a huge presence at the heart of defence for the Bavarians and the French national team for the last few years.

Hernandez has enjoyed a highly successful career so far, winning the FIFA World Cup, the Champions League, the Bundesliga and many other honours. He recently added the UEFA Nations League to his cabinet, playing a decent role in France's triumph in the competition this summer.

The 25-year-old has entered the season on a brilliant note, putting up laudable displays in each of his 12 appearances for Bayern Munich thus far. Nevertheless, it doesn't look like he gets much attention for his exploits.

#4 Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen has taken his game to a new height this season.

The Chelsea centre-back has been a huge force to be reckoned with since the beginning of the campaign. Andreas Christensen appears to be a man reborn under Thomas Tuchel. He has become one of the most reliable options for the Blues at the heart of their defence.

So far this season, the Dane has made 13 appearances for the Premier League giants across competitions, recording one goal to his name. However, he remains an unpopular figure even among Chelsea fans. It remains to be seen if that changes anytime soon.

