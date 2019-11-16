Top 10 footballers in the world right now

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

With the Ballon d'Or ceremony around the corner, football fans across the globe will have an opinion or two as to who the best player in the world is. Aside from a few controversial opinions, fans will unanimously agree on the greatness of a few players and the emergence of Liverpool and Manchester City over the last 18 months is sure to have a defining effect in this list.

Manchester City topped off their 100 points haul with a domestic treble in the 2018/19 season and fellow English club Liverpool were crowned European champions for the sixth time in their history as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After much deliberation, where we had to make our fair share of tough decisions, here's our list of top-ten footballers in the world at the moment.

10. Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Jan Oblak is the only goalkeeper in the top 10 and his inclusion should come as no surprise. The Slovakian goalkeeper is widely regarded as the best shot-stopper in world football at the moment and has continued to enhance his growing reputation since moving to the Spanish capital from Benfica.

As of October 2018, the 26-year-old had kept more clean sheets (73) than goals conceded (72) in all competitions since joining Atletico Madrid, a record that happens to describe his abilities perfectly.

Oblak stellar performances between the sticks have been instrumental in Atleti's stellar defensive record over the years and that fact Diego Simeone's side have continued to rack up the clean sheet after the departures of Filipe Luis, Diego Godin and Lucas Hernandez is a startling example of his outrageous ability in front of goal.

9. Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Pre-game Training

Despite what's being said about in the media, Neymar Jr makes the list as when he plays, he's the best player on the pitch more often than not and has been involved in 24 goals and 13 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions since the start of last season. Since sealing a world-record to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, the 27-year-old has been hampered by injuries but he's produced the goods when he's managed to keep himself fit.

Neymar was tipped to make a shock return to Barcelona this summer but the move failed to materialize despite the Brazilian's best efforts, as the Parisian club stood their ground and refused to budge on their valuation of the player.

The mercurial Brazilian, who was initially seen as Lionel Messi's heir at Barcelona, has time on his side to return to his destructive best and his form will be crucial if Thomas Tuchel's side are to compete in the business end of the Champions League this season.

8. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is not only one of the brightest up and coming players around, his performances over the last two seasons means he is now amongst the best players in world football. Since his record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, the Frenchman has been virtually unstoppable and established himself as an indispensable member for club and country.

Mbappe was one of the standout players as France won the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup and was named Young Player of the Tournament, for his exemplary performance throughout the tournament. The 20-year-old has racked up more than 190 appearances for club and country and has won numerous other accolades, both personal as well as for his team.

The Frenchman is well set to become one of the most decorated footballers of his generation and although the Parisian club have him tied down till 2021, he is believed to have keen suitors at Real Madrid and it looks inevitable at this point that Mbappe will ply his trade with Los Blancos at some point in the future.

7. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Manchester City v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - UEFA Champions League Group F

Raheem Sterling has been one of the most improved footballers in world football since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City and the 25-year-old has continued to enhance his reputation in recent seasons with consistent displays for club and country.

Since moving to the Cityzens for £50 million in 2015, a fee that raised eyebrows at the time, Sterling has made a name for himself as one of the most potent attackers in European football and has played a key role in their recent success.

After narrowly missing out on the PFA Player of the Year award to Virgil van Dijk last season, Sterling has been one of the best players in the Premier League for Manchester City this time around and is also an indispensable member of Gareth Southgate's England set-up.

His tally of 80 goals and 73 assists in 208 appearances for Manchester City is a staggering return considering he is yet to enter his prime and in doing so, the former Liverpool man deserves to be placed alongside the best footballers in the world.

