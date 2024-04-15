Grimsburg episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Grimsburg episode 10 is scheduled to air this Sunday, April 21, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 5 pm PT. In yet another episode, Flute once again disappoints his son by missing out on one of his important days. Surprisingly, Harmony was also in a similar predicament. However, for the genius detective, it didn’t even take Flute to dive into his crime mind as the case was easily solved.

So far in the series, there has been no progress in Flute, as he is not getting any better at his fatherly duties. Nevertheless, despite his tight schedule in solving bizarre murder cases, Flute is trying his best to make up to his son for his absence in his life.

Additionally, the latest episode hinted at a hopeful possibility, suggesting that Flute and Harmony could finally come together romantically, mending their broken relationship at some point in the storyline. Follow along with the article to learn more about Grimsburg episode 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg episode 10 be released

As stated above, Grimsburg will be released on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 5 pm PT, with no change to its schedule. The complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg episode 10

Grimsburg episode 10 will be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation for the U.S. audience, who can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Fox’s official app. The animated comedy is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu, and Sling TV. Fox’s Grimsburg is currently unavailable to watch outside of the U.S.

A brief recap of Grimsburg Episode 9

Episode 9 kicked off with Flute and Summers successfully catching the Jenga Killer. Later Flute headed over to a tavern with his colleagues to unwind with a few drinks, and suddenly, he realized that he had missed Stan’s Hobby Horse competition. Stan was heartbroken after learning that his father didn’t show up at the competition.

After running into Pentos, Stan decided to fake his own kidnap so that his father would pay attention to him for once. As Flute and Harmony were caught up in their romantic moment together, they inadvertently forgot about Stan. The next day, Flute learned that his son was kidnapped, so he decided to embark on his own investigation, starting with knocking on Pentos’ door.

Pentos tried his best to confuse Flute in his investigation for fun sake, but he eventually revealed the truth. Meanwhile, Stan was caught by a group of runaway men who left their home when they were just kids. Stan noticed that despite their age, the runaways seemed to have a mentality of children, much like himself.

Eventually, after somehow defeating his opponent in a real-life combat game, Stan became the king of their group and he couldn't escape. However, Flute arrived in time and successfully saved his son. After returning home, Flute assured Harmony that they didn’t have to overthink what happened between them last night.

What to expect from Grimsburg episode 10

Grimsburg episode 10, titled “The Big Trouble With Lil’ Betsy,” will be all about Flute and his team investigating the death of a morning TV host. As per Flute the eponymous child star, Lil’ Betsy, will be the prime suspect. Somehow, this case will give Flute celebrity status, which will likely have the genius detective consumed by his newfound stardom. Flute has to find Betsy guilty before he runs out of time.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg as 2024 progresses.

