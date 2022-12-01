Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special director explains how Nebula got Bucky's arm

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special successfully revived the Christmas spirit. Fans saw many changes in the world of the Guardians, but one in particular surprised them greatly.

Bucky and Rocket Raccoon temporarily teamed up in Avengers: Infinity War against Thanos' forces. When Rocket asked how much his metallic arm costs, the Winter Soldier shrugged it off. That's when Rocket promises he will get the arm somehow.

Rocket getting Bucky's arm as a gift in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Image via Marvel)

That was three years ago, and it appears that Rocket moved on and forgot about the arm. However, Nebula just gifted him Bucky's arm, making him emotional. Rocket revealed that he still wanted the Winter Soldier's arm all this time.

While there were all sorts of theories about how Nebula acquired Bucky's arm, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special director James Gunn explained what happened off-screen.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Nebula got Bucky's arm because "she was feeling Christmassy"

In a recent tweet, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special director James Gunn revealed that Nebula tore Bucky's arm off because "she was feeling so Christmasy."

James Gunn @JamesGunn @scarletbat_ @MarkHamill @FelloWyatt She took a trip to earth and tore it off his body because she was feeling so Christmasy. @scarletbat_ @MarkHamill @FelloWyatt She took a trip to earth and tore it off his body because she was feeling so Christmasy.

It's very hard to process that Nebula went to the Winter Soldier, entered into a combat session with him, and simply pulled the arm off him. Many fans protested Gunn's explanation, with some even saying that this is just a forceful inclusion of a narrative just because it sounds fun.

piepeloe @piepeloe @JamesGunn Is that really the explanation, that she tore it off? That's kind of disappointing. Tearing an amputee's prosthetic off as a present isn't very funny. It sort of ruined the warm fuzzies of the rest of the special tbh. I hope @MarvelStudios retcons it, no offense. @JamesGunn Is that really the explanation, that she tore it off? That's kind of disappointing. Tearing an amputee's prosthetic off as a present isn't very funny. It sort of ruined the warm fuzzies of the rest of the special tbh. I hope @MarvelStudios retcons it, no offense.

James Gunn's explanation definitely didn't pass the mark. But when you consider the fact that the Holiday Special entailed breaking and entering, psychological manipulation, destruction of property, and assaulting cops, it doesn't sound that unbelievable.

The lore on Bucky's arm is here to stay

ken @wandaslizzie #GotGHolidaySpecial look at rocket on the verge of crying cuz he finally have bucky’s arm look at rocket on the verge of crying cuz he finally have bucky’s arm 😭😭😭😭😭 #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/vDZhlwTphl

No matter how much the fans disagree, James Gunn reiterated that Nebula simply got the upper hand over Bucky Barnes. After a fan contested his explanation, Gunn said that it's not too hard to imagine a cyborg with alien tech facing the Winter Soldier and coming out on top.

We've seen Nebula use her own cybernetic organs to do some major damage. Not to mention, Nebula and Gamora both trained under Thanos, and seeing that Gamora is an exceptionally fierce fighter, Nebula is only a step behind her.

The plot of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/YSluESO2I4

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special kicks off at Knowhere, which the Guardians acquired from the Collector. As everyone is busy trying to make it better, a group of aliens performs a Christmas number while seeking advice from Peter Quill.

After he failed to get in the groove, Mantis and Drax decided to bring Kevin Bacon from Earth, thinking that Quill wouldn't be able to tell the difference between an actor and a superhero.

After wreaking havoc on Earth while trying to bring Kevin Bacon, Mantis charms him to be happy with the circumstances of his kidnapping. Groot brings out Kevin Bacon as a present, but sensing that he's unusually hyped about being kidnapped, Quill asks Mantis to break the spell. As Kevin Bacon is leaving, Kraglin explains how Peter Quill saved the universe by dancing, which leads to a change of heart in Kevin Bacon.

emily @emilysavs No thoughts just Groot in the guardians of the galaxy holiday special No thoughts just Groot in the guardians of the galaxy holiday special https://t.co/kiu20dP7l7

Christmas is saved, and in the process, Mantis finally reveals to Peter that she's his sister. While she thinks Peter will lament that because she'll be a constant reminder of his late celestial father Ego, Peter says that it is the best Christmas present ever.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was a warm treat for fans. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in development, we'll see where the intergalactic team goes next.

Poll : 0 votes