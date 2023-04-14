Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor spoils Rocket's fate

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of 2023's most highly anticipated superhero films. The upcoming film featuring Star-Lord and his fellow ragtag pals will serve as the final installment of James Gunn's Guardians trilogy and his final project with Marvel and Disney before he completely shifts his focus to his and Peter Safran's newly acquired DC Universe.

There is a lot of anticipation from fans for the film, primarily due to the fact that it will be the last time they see the Guardians team, as they have known and grown to love over the years.

There is also fear and worry from the side of fans, as the marketing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 heavily featured Rocket in a very cryptic and sullen manner, making it seem as if the character was going to meet a tragic fate.

Now, as per a report by The Direct, one of the actors in the film, Sean Gunn, who is director James Gunn's brother, may have indirectly spoiled Rocket's very likely death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Sean Gunn is done playing Rocket after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as he is getting older

Sean Gunn is done playing Rocket after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Images via Marvel)

Sean Gunn, James Gunn's brother, who is known for appearing in his films, has not only played Yondu's right-hand man, Kraglin Obfontieri, but has also served as the stand-in and mo-cap actor for Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, while Bradley Cooper provided the voice.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Gunn not only admitted that playing Rocket was getting harder for him as he got older, but he also mentioned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his "Swan Song as Rocket," stating that after the third Guardian film, he will no longer be involved in the motion-capture that brings Rocket to life.

Gunn's words of swan song, which essentially means "final performance" or "appearance" only lent credence to the high likelihood of Rocket's death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

This news drops exactly around the time Sean Gunn was confirmed to be joining the cast of James Gunn's upcoming DC animated series Creature Commandos.

James Gunn had earlier played coy when asked by a fan on Instagram whether or not Rocket was going to die by replying with a narrow-eyed emoji. He later responded to another fan's claim of Rocket not dying but being sent into an unknown space by saying:

"No one said he was going to die but that's not how stories work."

Both Sean and James Gunn's are hardly a surprise, given how the marketing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 centered itself around Rocket and revealed his origin story and made it seem as if the film would in fact be the talking raccoon's swan song.

In fact, the synopsis of the upcoming film suggests that the team are going to try and save Rocket from possibly dying, leading the ragtag group of heroes to go up against the High Evolutionary when he comes for Rocket. The synopsis reads:

"In Marvel Studios’ 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

However, fans should take both the marketing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the various statements thrown around by Sean and James Gunn with a grain of salt as Marvel is often known to make audiences believe a certain thing via the trailers by teasing that thing only to flip the switch when it comes to the actual film.

For example, the marketing for Avengers: Endgame heavily implied that Captain America was the one who was going to bite the dust and Iron Man was the one who was going to make it out alive, only for the film to switch it up completely and show Iron Man sacrificing himself and Captain America retiring.

Similarly, it is possible that Rocket will make it out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alive, while another character, presumably Drax, bites the dust instead.

Nonetheless, Guardians 3 will surely pack an emotional punch for fans when it hits theaters, seeing as how it will be the last time they will see the current iteration of the ragtag team they grew up with.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023. The main cast of the film consists of:

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Maria Bakalova as Cosmo

Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary

