"He almost died out there": Jeremy Renner's friend reveals how severe his condition actually was

The famed Avengers star, Jeremy Renner, is on an extremely tough and critical road to recovery after finding himself in an accident at the beginning of 2023. Hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1, the actor was in a life-threatening condition.

Since then, reports have been both good and bad, suggesting that he was out of danger after surgery. But despite being stable, he was still in a critical condition. Even now, one of Renner's friends has commented on the state of his injuries. Speaking to Radar Online, Renner's friend said that the actor is aware of how "he almost died out there."

"It’s much worse than anyone knows": Jeremy Renner's friend talks about the actor's condition

On January 1, 2023, the Hawkeye actor endured hefty injuries when a snow plowing machine called Snowcat flipped on the actor. TMZ suggested that he was lucky that a neighbor, a doctor, helped him by applying a tourniquet to the 51-year-old's injured leg before he was airlifted.

Now, as per a report from Australia's 7News, one of Renner's friends talked to Radar Online about his condition and said:

"It's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury."

According to news.com.au, the friend added that Renner "was in a lot of pain and was having difficulty breathing" and almost "bled out" while waiting for help to arrive.

Jeremy Renner's Instagram Story (Image via Jeremy Renner's Instagram)

The source further claimed:

“Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery. So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”

Another friend said that Renner was still "pretty doped up."

"He's got tubes to help him breathe. But he's a fighter, and he's determined to get through this."

The actor has posted a couple of positive posts and stories about his condition since the accident. But his injuries need time to heal as the doctors still aren't entirely sure whether the actor will be able to walk in the future. A doctor from Florida specifically stated (per Radar Online) that Renner might need to have rods implanted in his legs if his situation worsens.

Jeremy Renner’s future in acting

Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye (Image via Marvel)

The Arrival actor needs to stay determined and focus on his recovery, as his situation requires a lot of healing time. It is believed that after the whole treatment process, the recovery period could go as long as two years. So, it's not as important, but it is worth noting that he would be out of movies and TV shows for a long while.

For now, Jeremy Renner's fans can catch him in his latest series, Mayor of Kingstown, which began streaming on Paramount+ on January 15. The next episode will follow on January 22.

