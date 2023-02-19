Henry Cavill to allegedly enter Marvel in Spider-Man crossover

Henry Cavill has been in a tough spot ever since he had a falling out with Warner Bros. after Justice League. As he got back into the mix with Black Adam, James Gunn proposed a new vision to give the DCU a semi-reboot, leading to Cavill's exit from the media franchise once again.

Amidst all this, he became the Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, who garnered much fame and developed a strong fanbase for the series. However, with the writers deviating from the source material after season 1, Cavill departed the series due to creative differences after shooting the third season.

Although he has always been committed to playing both Superman and Geralt, external factors curbed his potential and eventually pushed him out. Now that the actor is free from those franchises, he is set to executive produce and star in the Warhammer 40,000 series for Prime Video. However, he has also been fan-cast in many Marvel roles, and the latest rumors suggest that he may have already found one.

Henry Cavill to play Spider-Man UK?

Henry Cavill as Captain Britain (Image via Marvel)

So far, there have been plenty of MCU fan-castings for Henry Cavill as people have wanted to see him play the next Wolverine after Hugh Jackman or join the MCU family as Brian Braddock, aka Captain Britain. However, it’s quite possible that he might end up doing that. Instead of becoming a regular part of the MCU, Cavill might play Captain Britain by becoming Spider-UK in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

According to a report from GiantFreakinRobot, Henry Cavill is in talks to play Spider-Man/Captain Britain Hybrid Spider-UK for Sony. Their report stated:

“There have been persistent rumors of late that Henry Cavill might be up for playing Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is no reason why he could not also play Spider-UK for Sony Pictures. The character was introduced in the 2014 Spider-Verse storyline, which involved innumerable variants of Marvel’s favorite web-slinger, including several that have already shown up in various media.”

While Tom Holland’s version of Spidey has stuck to the MCU, Sony has been looking forward to add Spider-Man into their shared universe featuring Venom, Morbius, and Kraven. However, nothing has been finalized as of yet.

Henry Cavill as Spider-UK (Image via Marvel)

Since Andrew Garfield returned to Spider-Man: No Way Home, many fans have been wanting to see him as the regular Spidey of SSU. An announcement would have already been made if it were to be Garfield, but he hasn’t signed any deals. Hence, instead of his Spider-Man, the Spider-UK variant could be the answer to Sony’s problems. However, fans should note that GFR’s report should be taken with a grain of salt.

One can’t deny that a big name like Henry Cavill, who is looking for his own franchise, could get involved with Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. After all, SSU has been star-driven so far, and Henry Cavill could become its second leader alongside Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Who is Spider-UK?

Spider-UK skin from Spider-Man PS4 (Image via Marvel)

For those unaware, Spider-UK has connections to the Captain Britain corps. He is Billy Braddock from another universe. Similar to the Council of Kangs, Captain Britain is a big multiverse-driven character who has multiple variants of him in the comics.

One of those variants is Spider-UK, a hybrid of Captain Britain and Spider-Man. On Earth-833, William “Billy” Braddock got the powers of a regular Spider-Man, but he became a part of the Captain Britain Corps. instead. Given that Spider-UK is an amalgamation of both Spider-Man and Captain Britain, he would be the perfect addition to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Later, he could also establish a connection with the Captain Britain Corps. whenever it gets conceived within the MCU. That way, he could even be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars along with the other three Spider-Men. While it seems to be a pipe dream for now, don’t be surprised if it does become a reality.

Avengers: Secret Wars arrives on May 1, 2026.

