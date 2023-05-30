Henry Cavill reacts to The Flash, but will he return in it?

The Flash has already been praised by several critics in the early reactions, and after many fan screenings, fans and influencers have also raved about it. Interestingly, many celebrities have also publicly stated how great this movie is. Recently, Henry Cavill joined the list of famed celebs that loved the new DC film.

Despite his DCEU exit, a recent update from Sasha Calle revealed Henry Cavill’s positive reaction towards The Flash. Calle plays Supergirl in Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie and according to her, the former Superman of DCEU had some nice things to say about her new movie.

Henry Cavill “loved” The Flash

Damian Nakache - Hablemos De Cine @HablemosdecineX

.

Le pregunté si había hablado con algún Supermán o alguna Supergirl para algún consejo y HABLO CON HERNY CAVILL y MELISSA BENOIST!!! Herny YA VIO LA PELÍCULA y le encanto AAAAA!!!! Le leyeron MI PREGUNTA a SASHA CALLE en la conferencia de prensa mundial de #TheFlash Le pregunté si había hablado con algún Supermán o alguna Supergirl para algún consejo y HABLO CON HERNY CAVILL y MELISSA BENOIST!!! Herny YA VIO LA PELÍCULA y le encanto AAAAA!!!! Le leyeron MI PREGUNTA a SASHA CALLE en la conferencia de prensa mundial de #TheFlash .Le pregunté si había hablado con algún Supermán o alguna Supergirl para algún consejo y HABLO CON HERNY CAVILL y MELISSA BENOIST!!! Herny YA VIO LA PELÍCULA y le encanto💣💣💣 https://t.co/0G7ye75Bq6

As shared by movie journalist Damian Nakache, the latest Supergirl star revealed that she met with the old Supergirl, Melissa Benoist, and DCEU’s previous Superman, Henry Cavill, at a recent press conference. In the aforementioned tweet, Nakache revealed what Sasha Calle said about Henry Cavill’s reaction to The Flash. According to the tweet:

“Henry already saw the movie and he loved it.”

Cavill therefore becomes the seventh celebrity to like the film. Before him, Tom Cruise, Stephen King, Jaden Smith, Terry Crews, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn were the ones who claimed that Ezra Miller's upcoming movie is among the best superhero movies ever made.

Will Henry Cavill return in The Flash?

Barry Allen and Superman (Image via DC)

The upcoming Flash movie is supposed to put an end to the old DCEU that featured Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman. James Gunn confirmed that it will lead viewers into the rebooted DC Universe led by him and Peter Safran. The reboot will allow DC Studios to introduce a new Superman and Batman.

Before moving on to them, The Flash will reference the likes of Henry Cavill’s Kal-El quite a few times while bringing Sasha Calle’s Supergirl into the mix. However, originally, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there was a fresh cameo that Cavill shot for the film. Before his return to Black Adam, he apparently shot two new scenes. One of them was his Black Adam end credits scene while the other was for The Flash.

Superman almost appeared in Ezra Miller's upcoming movie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Geeks Worldwide's KC Walsh revealed that this cameo would have taken place when Barry Allen breaks the space-time continuum. He would have seen Cavill’s Superman in the Speed Force. But now, Walsh has stated that this cameo has been altered as James Gunn had the new one removed.

According to him, The Flash will use old footage of Superman. Walsh stated:

“Cavill does appear in the Speedforce but it’s just repurposed [Justice League] footage, not the big surprise.”

So, this will mark the final appearance of Henry Cavill’s Superman, and there won’t be any new scenes involving him. Through Miller's upcoming movie, James Gunn will introduce a new Superman played by a different actor who is yet to be announced.

Other Superman cameos in The Flash

Nicolas Cage returns as Superman (Image via Sportskeeda)

Recently, director Andy Muschietti confirmed that Nicholas Cage will also appear as Superman in the upcoming Flash movie. Speaking with Esquire Middle East, he revealed his experience of working with Cage, sharing:

"Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it. I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic."

So, it is confirmed! Nicolas Cage is the other Superman who will appear in Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie, reprising his role from the canceled Superman Lives film of the late 90s.

Poll : 0 votes