How Invincible season 3 added more depth to Conquest? Explained

The Invincible season 3 finale aired last week on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025. The episode, titled I Though You'd Never Shut Up, focused on Mark taking on his biggest battle yet as he threw fists at the brutal and deadly Viltrumite warrior known as Conquest. In an explosive fight that took Mark everything to get through, season 3 ended on an exciting note.

However, subtle changes were made to Conquest in Invincible season 3, which added much more depth to him than how he was portrayed in the comics. While in the source material, Conquest is known for being brutal and ruthless, the show gives him a reason to be all that and it can be seen in a specific monologue that he delivers to Mark at the end of their fight.

Invincible season 3's subtle changes added more depth to Conquest

In Invincible season 3, Conquest is a Viltrumite warrior who shows up on Earth to fight Mark as he wants to get the planet ready for the Viltrum invasion. However, Mark, who had just gone through the Invincible War, says that he just wants to punch something hard and a fight ensues. Not much information is given about who Conquest is - but the character surely does leave a huge mark.

In the comics, Conquest is one of the few Viltrumites, who was able to survive the Scourge virus and has conquered many planets. He also spent time on the dangerous planet of Rognarr, which made him a hardened warrior. But in the comics, much of his inner monologue isn't made known to fans. Rather, Invincible season 3 takes a different direction here and gives the character more depth.

During their fight when Conquest has Mark pinned to the ground, he reveals how his only purpose in life is to conquer planets and kill those to get ready for the Viltrumite invasion. He was never even given a real name - just called Conquest for how good he was at his job and this ultimately made him lonely as no one would want to be friends with him.

He then tells Mark to take this to the grave with him before starting to lay the beatdown again. This gives viewers more context about who Conquest is and exactly why he is the way he is.

Robert Kirkman discusses the changes made to Conquest in Invincible season 3

Following the release of the Invincible season 3 finale, series creator Robert Kirkman sat down with Variety to discuss the episode. During the interview, he was asked why he made Conquest even more disturbing than he was in the comics.

Kirkman explained that he wanted to do more with the character than he got to do in the comics and this is what led to the changes.

"When I write an episode, I always go through the comic and think about how I can make things more interesting. Because I’m writing myself, I feel like an extra responsibility. If I’m going to write the same thing a second time, I need to make it interesting for me and hopefully make it better for the audience," said Kirkman.

He continued:

"I was just trying to make Conquest as bizarre and compelling as possible. He’s a character that I really adore. He’s a ton of fun to write, and he wasn’t in the comic very much."

Fans can currently tune in for the Invincible season 3 finale as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

For further updates on Invincible, stay tuned with us.

