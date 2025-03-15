Every Variant who appeared during the Invincible War, explained

Invincible season 3 episode 7 finally gives fans what they have been waiting to see since season 2 aired. In the episode titled What Have I Done?, Invincible War takes place which focuses on Angstrom Levy going across the multiverse to get some of the evilest versions of Mark Grayson, and unleash them on the prime Mark that fans have been watching in the show.

From a Mark who took up the mantle of Omni-Man to the other who surrendered himself to the mission of the Viltrumite empire, there are a bunch of variants here who encapsulate the worst tendencies of the titular character. With there being a total of 18 variants in the episode, let's take a look at some of them with the biggest impact.

From Stripevincible to Omnivincible, the major Mark variants from the Invincible War

Stripevincible

Stripevincible in the episode (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While not much details are available about Stripevincible in the episode, fans get to see him in the montage showcasing all the variants of Mark destroying the city. This variant claims to a hero how he wouldn't even let him be a "slave in his empire".

While it's not really expanded upon what kind of empire he has, given his evil nature, it's not too far off to think that it might not be the best empire after all.

Prisonincible

Prisonincible in the episode (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In the episode, fans also get a glimpse of Prisonincible, a variant of Mark who has been trapped in the prison for a long time. He has quite a disfigured face which makes him visually stand out from rest of the variants.

He also carries a twisted and sick sense of personality to him—more so than the other variants—which also makes him a formidable foe.

Viltrumincible

Viltrumincible in battle (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

One of the biggest what ifs in Invincible is perhaps to explore what would happen if Mark had ended up joining the Viltrum Empire. Episode 7 of season 3 does answer that question as it gives fans an idea of what Mark, who has joined the Viltrum empire, would look like.

Fitted with the Viltrumite uniform, this version of Mark can be seen carrying the same cold and calculated personality that his kind is known for.

Omnivincible

Omnivincible looking at the destruction he has caused (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Another possibility is that what if Mark had followed in the footsteps of his father and became his successor. Well, that's what Omnivincible is for. Donning the iconic Invincible costume, but in the same colors of Omni-Man, the show offers quite the dangerous version of Mark.

Given that Nolan himself was a very brutal man in his worst hour, it wouldn't be hard to imagine this Mark being far off from that.

Other Invincible variants seen during the war:

Here is also a list of the other 14 variants who were seen during the war as well:

Capevincible

Sportvincible

Nogogglesible

Flaxancible

Movincihawk

Harivincible

Gogglesvincible

Capvincible

Nomaskible

Maskvincible

Mustachible

Hoodvincible

Bulletproofible

Lightblueincible

These are basically every variants of Mark that appear during the Invincible War. Fans can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video right now.

