How many times was Tony Stark engaged in comics? Iron Man proposes to Hellcat in upcoming issue

Iron Man and love are quite the complicated combo. While Tony Stark has tried his best and managed to find love on many occasions, he has also royally messed that up by just being who he is.

So it was surprising when Tony Stark actually went on and popped the question, asking Hellcat to marry him.

Iron Man's proposal to Hellcat was revealed in a new preview issue from the upcoming 20th issue of the comic. It was announced by the talent behind the comic and you can check out the proposal when Iron Man #20 hits stores on June 15, 2022.

Until then, let's take a look at how this took place.

⛩️ Legion ⛩️ @Shinto_Nephilim Tony Stark proposing to Hellcat in Marvel Comics. Bets it doesn't happen? Or if it does it doesn't last more than two years, tops? Marvel and DC simply don't accept characters marrying, and especially marrying happily.



Yeah. We're cynical. Tony Stark proposing to Hellcat in Marvel Comics. Bets it doesn't happen? Or if it does it doesn't last more than two years, tops? Marvel and DC simply don't accept characters marrying, and especially marrying happily.Yeah. We're cynical.

Iron Man asks Hellcat to marry him in the upcoming 20th issue

Comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Written by Christopher Cantwell, with art provided by Angel Unzueta and the coloring and lettering done by Frank D'Armata and VC's Jor Caramagna, comes Iron Man #20.

The issue will see Tony Stark complete his three-month stay in rehab after his morphine addiction got worse. In the preview, we see Patricia Walker aka Hellcat pick him up from rehab and drive him back home. Before going home, they both stopped by a restaurant to grab some dinner.

While at the restaurant, Tony hands Patricia a letter asking her to marry him. Tony apparently doesn't have a ring to offer, for he thought it would make the proposal a very tacky. Clearly surprised by it, Patsy lets out a sigh and the preview ends.

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

The couple have already been set up by the writers for a while. Speaking about the future of Iron Man and Hellcat's relationship, writer Chris Cantwell had this to say:

"Since Issue #1, bringing Patsy Walker/Hellcat into this story just felt right. She was the perfect kind of grounded presence in Tony Stark’s hyper-octane world that I believed could help bring more balance to his life. Patsy Walker’s best super-power in my mind has always been her ability to be human and sincere. And like Tony, she has had her share of demons in the past (some literal in her case)"

He added:

"Both Patsy and Tony have gone through fundamental transformations in this story. And as the dust settles, and Tony sees Patsy as this phenomenal force in his life, he does the only thing he can think to do in order to keep her near him and connected: he proposes they be together for the rest of their lives. Of course, marriage is freighted for Patsy in ways it is for few other Marvel characters. Just one her previous relationships took her to the very depths of hell. It’s not an easy decision for her in the least."

Who were Iron Man's other love interests?

However, this isn't the first time Iron Man has been engaged in the comics. Throughout his history, there have been many flames of the billionaire playboy. His most famous love interest is, of course, Pepper Potts, but you would be surprised to learn that the she ends up marrying Happy Hogan in the comics.

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the comics, Iron Man has dated many heroines of the Marvel Universe that include Black Widow, She-Hulk, Janet Van Dyne, Madame Masque and others. However, commitment is a huge thing for Tony.

The only other time he was engaged was when he was involved with Joanna Nivena. This took place when Tony first became the invincible superhero.

However, after Joanna found out the secret, she would encourage Tony to become a hero. At the same time, she would also leave him after realising that he couldn't commit to being a better husband if he was going to strive to be a better hero.

maddie's back @partyprincess23 I dont think iron man and patsy walker will get married, it will be like when "kitty/kate didnt marry peter rasputin", wedding fail. I dont think iron man and patsy walker will get married, it will be like when "kitty/kate didnt marry peter rasputin", wedding fail.

Now that you know everything about Tony Stark's previous love interests, all you need to do now is await in the suspense of Hellcat's answer when Iron Man #20 hits shelfs on June 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far