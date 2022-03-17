How Marvel's Moon Knight could possibly tease Elder Gods and Gorr the God Butcher from Thor: Love and Thunder

Moon Knight is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Disney+ x Marvel shows in MCU's phase 4. It could potentially bring a new level of mature content that has not been seen before in Disney-owned Marvel shows and movies.

The show was even teased by Marvel head Kevin Feige, who told Empire:

"We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."

The Moon Knight series will also feature the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu, who has been speculated to have a different origin. With the introduction of characters like Khonshu, the series will likely have some clue for the plot of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which will feature more mythological gods like the Moon God.

Moon Knight's Khonshu could be more than the Egyptian Moon God

Khonshu in the comics and in the trailer (Image via Marvel)

It is famously known that to survive, Marc Spector agreed to become the vessel of Khonshu, who then proceeded to give him lunar-based powers. While Moon Knight is the Khonshu's fist, the latter is also considered the god of vengeance.

In the comics, symbiote's creator and dark god Knull revealed that Khonshu is actually an Elder God of the universe. As per Knull, in the King in Black: Black Knight #1, Khonshu predated the existence of Earth and claimed that he was perceived and included in Egyptian mythology as a Moon God after he settled in Egypt for around a million years in the past.

With the introduction of Khonshu as an elder god, along with a potential Knull reference in upcoming MCU properties, Marvel Studios is expectedly close to setting up Elder Gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder possibilities

The upcoming fourth installment of the Thor series in the MCU will reportedly introduce Greek pantheons of gods like Zeus, who is rumored to be played by Russell Crowe. This could also hint at the potential introduction of Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Furthermore, Gorr the God Butcher is expected to be the primary antagonist in Thor: Love and Thunder. Gorr is confirmed to be portrayed by Christian Bale. With Gorr's introduction, it is possible that the character gets hold of All-Black Necrosword and goes on his merry way to butcher gods, including the eldritch ones like Khonshu.

The All-Black Necrosword (Image via Marvel)

If Gorr gets the All-Black Necrosword, it could establish the existence of Knull in the pantheon of possible Elder gods. Knull could also show up in the third installment of Venom, with a possible exploration of the origins of a symbiote.

Khonshu could face an additional threat from Gorr the God Butcher

Gorr the God Butcher with the All Black Necrosword (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the 2013 comic, Thor: God of Thunder #4, Gorr targeted the Time Gods and used their blood in combination with the Pool of Forevers device. Gorr then traveled to the beginning of time to kill an early elder god.

He later traveled to a future timeline that was millennia ahead of his origin timeline. In the Earth-14412 timeline, Gorr enslaved many gods to build a "godbomb" that would decimate all gods across existence.

However, the MCU could opt for a simpler plot where Gorr acquires Khonshu's magical tokens like the Scarab, Ankh and Scepter. The tokens allow the wielder to time travel, which Gorr could use to carry out his plans in context to the comic origins.

Despite Gorr's plans with the Elder Gods, it is unlikely that the God Butcher would slay Khonshu as that would impact Moon Knight's powers. The character is expected to have a long life-span with inclusion in future seasons of Moon Knight.

