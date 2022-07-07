How Ms Marvel proved Professor Hulk's time-travel theory wrong? Making sense of 1947 partition scene in MCU

With Ms Marvel leaning heavily into the 1947 partition of India, episode five of the show explored the early life of Aisha and Sana, Kamala's grandmother. With the famous Pakistani actor Fawad Khan taking on the role of Hasan, we were treated to an episode that featured a highly emotional reunion between Kamala and her grandmother.

In the previous episode of Ms Marvel, we saw Kamala Khan time travel and land during the partition of India. This is only the second time we have seen a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe travel back to the past, and it does bring up a lot of questions. So, with that being said, let's try and make sense of Kamala Khan traveling back to the past.

Making sense of Ms Marvel traveling back to 1947

Droid @droid254 Marvel people have us confused on time travel... Rules keep changing on some shows like on Ms Marvel when Kamala goes back in time she didn't create a new timeline like we've seen from the movies and Loki Marvel people have us confused on time travel... Rules keep changing on some shows like on Ms Marvel when Kamala goes back in time she didn't create a new timeline like we've seen from the movies and Loki

During Avengers: Endgame, we saw Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, explain time travel and provide us with an idea of how the rules work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rules explained were that if you travel back to the past, the future never changes, but rather a branched timeline is formed.

The only way you can travel back to the past is through the Quantum Realm, and to access that, well, Tony Stark scienced that up. So in the movie, we see the Avengers travel back to 2012 and gather the Infinity Stones. What happens so is that the 2012 timeline gets into a branched world of its own where things play out very differently.

Dr Shafique Ahmed @shafaq_agha There is a huge time travel plot hole in Episode 5 of Ms Marvel Since in Avengers Endgame Bruce Banner said that "time doesn't work that way, changing the past doesn't change the future". But Kamala Khan time travel to the past and saves her Nani thats why she is alive. There is a huge time travel plot hole in Episode 5 of Ms Marvel Since in Avengers Endgame Bruce Banner said that "time doesn't work that way, changing the past doesn't change the future". But Kamala Khan time travel to the past and saves her Nani thats why she is alive. https://t.co/DjlmFIsBkm

Now, what gets confusing though is that in Ms Marvel, Kamala travels back to the past after her bangles get stabbed. She gets sent back into 1947 where she meets Aisha, who gives her the same photo of her family that Sana has. Over here, Kamala helps a young Sana and helps her get back to Hasan.

This ties back to Sana talking in the present about how she used the stars to get back to her father, and now we know that Kamala is the one who helps her out with it. Now, here's where things get confusing. It very much goes against Marvel's time travel rules, but there is an explanation for that.

But I don’t think it’s a vision. Kamala is literally back in time and she is going to save her grandmother. They gave us a clue there will be time travel bc they dressed up Brian in a Marty Mclfy outfit. Spoilers for Episode 4 of #msmarvel But I don’t think it’s a vision. Kamala is literally back in time and she is going to save her grandmother. They gave us a clue there will be time travel bc they dressed up Brian in a Marty Mclfy outfit. Spoilers for Episode 4 of #msmarvel .But I don’t think it’s a vision. Kamala is literally back in time and she is going to save her grandmother. They gave us a clue there will be time travel bc they dressed up Brian in a Marty Mclfy outfit. https://t.co/QhLEqcQPZ1

It's already established in the MCU, even in Loki, that if you mess with the past, there will always be a branched timeline created. In Ms Marvel, she openly does mess with time, and there aren't any complications caused. So it means that this is a constant that's set to happen.

In What If...? we saw how Stephen Strange was supposed to lose Christine Palmer in every universe no matter what. This can be a constant in time as well, without it affecting the future in any way. With Kamala's own cosmic powers, it surely does get tricky with how she time travels, but the explanation is there.

Max @EPM106 Y’know when they announced a Ms Marvel show like two years ago I really did not expect it to involve time travel, but what do I know Y’know when they announced a Ms Marvel show like two years ago I really did not expect it to involve time travel, but what do I know

In the comics, Ms Marvel does time travel in a way that whenever she embiggens, she borrows mass from her previous self, or even lends mass in some way. But that explanation doesn't really fit here though. So, it's a bit difficult to say how her bangles allowed her to travel back in the past.

Whatever it may be, we will surely find out when Ms Marvel's finale airs next week on Disney+ Hotstar.

