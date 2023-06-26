How did Peter Parker and Mary Jane break up in the comics? Taking a look at Spider-Man: One More Day's big moment

One of the biggest controversies going on right now in the Spider-Man comics is the relationship status of Peter Parker and Mary Jane. Fans are unhappy with the way the couple are being handled in Zeb Wells' current Amazing Spider-Man run, and them not being together is certainly a contention among fans. Their relationship is considered as one of the most iconic pairings not only in Spider-Man comics, but in general.

Ever since their breakup took place in Spider-Man: One More Day, fans have been unhappy. So, lets take a look at exactly why they went their separate ways.

Mephisto caused Peter Parker and Mary Jane's breakup in Spider-Man: One More Day

Alec @AlecPorBust Is this the most polarizing Spider-Man comic of all time??



#SpiderMan #Marvel #marvelcomics #AmazingSpiderMan 15-year anniversary of Amazing Spider-Man One More DayIs this the most polarizing Spider-Man comic of all time?? 15-year anniversary of Amazing Spider-Man One More Day 👀 Is this the most polarizing Spider-Man comic of all time?? #SpiderMan #Marvel #marvelcomics #AmazingSpiderMan https://t.co/sd3ApBlaS5

One More Day is easily one of the Wall-Crawler's most controversial stories till date. From creators J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada, it sees Aunt May get gravely injured after getting shot by Kingpin, and Peter Parker doing his best to make sure that she survives no matter what.

The plot pretty much sees Peter asking other heroes of the Marvel universe if anything can be done to save his aunt, to which he gets a definitive no. He even travels back in time and uses a spell to save Aunt May, but gets badly damaged in the process and is warned by Doctor Strange to not do it again and spend her final days being close to her.

‼️ KAS ‼️ @KasparEXE after ten years, I finally have them all



I missed volume 5 back in 2012 when I was collecting these.



if you look online it goes for an absurd amount of $$ even though it contains one of the worst comic book stories ever told, Spider-Man: One More Day. after ten years, I finally have them allI missed volume 5 back in 2012 when I was collecting these.if you look online it goes for an absurd amount of $$ even though it contains one of the worst comic book stories ever told, Spider-Man: One More Day. https://t.co/uYMaTGrKHw

However, Mephistor learns of his dire need and quickly offers Peter help with a pact that might just change his life forever. In exchange of his aunt's life, he asks Peter to give up his happiness by breaking off his marriage with Mary Jane. Peter and MJ then finally agree to the pact after a painful discussion.

Right before Mephisto fulfills the pact, MJ also secretly asks to him to make everyone forget that Peter is Spider-Man as well, since the world knew about his secret identity. The pact then goes through as Peter and MJ learn about the child they would never have and they forget that they ever were married in the first place, with Aunt May's live getting saved in the progress.

Peter & MJ Parker @SpiderMarriage



Please call me back when we are cordially invited to the wedding of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson instead in The Amazing Spider-Man comics. I will gladly attend and buy every copy I can afford.



#RemarryPeterMJParker ‍🦰🕷️

#SpiderMan twitter.com/Marvel/status/… Marvel Entertainment @Marvel Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow.



Save the date — the 'X-Men' #26 and 'Invincible Iron Man' #10 crossover hits shelves this September! Read more: You are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost.Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow.Save the date — the 'X-Men' #26 and 'Invincible Iron Man' #10 crossover hits shelves this September! Read more: bit.ly/3CCmYGe You are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost. 💍 Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow.Save the date — the 'X-Men' #26 and 'Invincible Iron Man' #10 crossover hits shelves this September! Read more: bit.ly/3CCmYGe https://t.co/L58IQ8NFM4 To @Marvel Please call me back when we are cordially invited to the wedding of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson instead in The Amazing Spider-Man comics. I will gladly attend and buy every copy I can afford.‍🦰🕷️ To @Marvel:Please call me back when we are cordially invited to the wedding of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson instead in The Amazing Spider-Man comics. I will gladly attend and buy every copy I can afford.#RemarryPeterMJParker 👩‍🦰🕷️#SpiderMan twitter.com/Marvel/status/… https://t.co/6ThWOaxcHK

This is pretty much how the biggest controversy in Spider-Man comics would start as MJ and Peter's relationship was a huge aspect of their characters. With years of progress being undone, fans felt betrayed by the development and still hold a disdain for the story. Recently in Zeb Wells' Spider-Man run too, things got a bit heated when it was revealed that MJ had moved on from Peter.

The comic run sees MJ settle down with a man named Paul and having two children together - which nullified the expectation that Peter and her could ever get back together. The reveal has singlehandedly made many fans angry, and so far the comic run has been panned by many online who want the couple to get back together.

