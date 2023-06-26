How did Peter Parker and Mary Jane break up in the comics? Taking a look at Spider-Man: One More Day's big moment

One of the biggest controversies going on right now in the Spider-Man comics is the relationship status of Peter Parker and Mary Jane. Fans are unhappy with the way the couple are being handled in Zeb Wells' current Amazing Spider-Man run, and them not being together is certainly a contention among fans. Their relationship is considered as one of the most iconic pairings not only in Spider-Man comics, but in general.
Ever since their breakup took place in Spider-Man: One More Day, fans have been unhappy. So, lets take a look at exactly why they went their separate ways.
Mephisto caused Peter Parker and Mary Jane's breakup in Spider-Man: One More Day
One More Day is easily one of the Wall-Crawler's most controversial stories till date. From creators J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada, it sees Aunt May get gravely injured after getting shot by Kingpin, and Peter Parker doing his best to make sure that she survives no matter what.
The plot pretty much sees Peter asking other heroes of the Marvel universe if anything can be done to save his aunt, to which he gets a definitive no. He even travels back in time and uses a spell to save Aunt May, but gets badly damaged in the process and is warned by Doctor Strange to not do it again and spend her final days being close to her.
However, Mephistor learns of his dire need and quickly offers Peter help with a pact that might just change his life forever. In exchange of his aunt's life, he asks Peter to give up his happiness by breaking off his marriage with Mary Jane. Peter and MJ then finally agree to the pact after a painful discussion.
Right before Mephisto fulfills the pact, MJ also secretly asks to him to make everyone forget that Peter is Spider-Man as well, since the world knew about his secret identity. The pact then goes through as Peter and MJ learn about the child they would never have and they forget that they ever were married in the first place, with Aunt May's live getting saved in the progress.
This is pretty much how the biggest controversy in Spider-Man comics would start as MJ and Peter's relationship was a huge aspect of their characters. With years of progress being undone, fans felt betrayed by the development and still hold a disdain for the story. Recently in Zeb Wells' Spider-Man run too, things got a bit heated when it was revealed that MJ had moved on from Peter.
The comic run sees MJ settle down with a man named Paul and having two children together - which nullified the expectation that Peter and her could ever get back together. The reveal has singlehandedly made many fans angry, and so far the comic run has been panned by many online who want the couple to get back together.