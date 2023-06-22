"Incel men who hate strong woman": Samuel L Jackson hits back on Brie Larson haters

Actress Brie Larson has been facing a lot of criticism and trolling for her role as Captain Marvel in the 2019 movie of the same name. While Larson has dealt with the criticism and negative comments over the years, her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson recently spoke out in her support.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson spoke up against the trolls. When questioned about the hate his co-star Larson was receiving, the Nick Fury actor responded:

"She is not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women or the fact that she's a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that."

The trolls seemed to have a problem with casting Larson in one of the strongest roles in the Marvel Universe. Despite the character in the movies following closely to the comic character, Carol Danvers seems to have rubbed some moviegoers the wrong way.

Trying not to pay attention to the negative comments, the Oscar-winning actor has reported having kept her confidence intact. While the stand-alone movie, Captain Marvel, has done record business, the trolls did not spare the actor for portraying the strong feminist Carol Danvers.

Samuel L. Jackson, who has worked with Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, spoke to Rolling Stone recently and discussed the trolls targeting Larson. As mentioned earlier, the Room star was heavily criticized by fans after she played the lead role in the above-mentioned film.

Referring to these fans as "incel men," The Hitman's Bodyguard actor said that the negativity came from men who hate strong women. He said that Larson may have been on the receiving end of the hatred because she has often expressed her strong opinions on matters.

Brie Larson came under fire since she commented on wanting press days to be inclusive and about the press having “overwhelmingly white males”.

The Nick Fury actor showed concern about how some corners of the internet toss hate at some actors including Brie Larson. He stated that though Brie was broken for a brief time, she is strong enough to cope with negativity, and remembered supporting her during that phase. He recalled telling her to be strong and to not let the haters get to her.

Jackson also said that Larson was a much stronger person than people credited her to be and that she wasn't going to let "any of that stuff destroy her.

The actors claim to be friends since they acted together in Kong: Skull Island and Unicorn Store. Their work under Marvel Studios has helped them bond better since Brie took Jackson’s advice about joining the Marvel team.

Jackson who plays the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury, seems to be a hero on and off-screen as well thanks to his comments defending Larson. He jumped to defend and support Brie Larson when asked if she was a victim of an online abuse campaign.

Meanwhile, the Unicorn Store actress asked an interviewer in September if people wanted her to continue playing the role. She got immense support from her fans after the clip went viral on social media.

On the work front, Jackson has been playing Nick Fury since the post-credit scenes of Iron Man in 2008. As the character demanded some more exploration, a serialized spin-off for the character, called Secret Invasion, is ready to be aired on Disney+. The series has been slated for six episodes and reveals Nick Fury’s past.

Brie Larson, on the other hand, is waiting for the screening of The Marvels in November this year. The trailer of the movie plays the opening lyrics of the Beastie Boys’ song, Bam, now, don’t you tell me to smile, as a call out to Larson’s trolls. She also has a small but significant role in Fast X released this May, which was reportedly a dream project for her.

