Iris West unhappy with the Flash in a new teaser

The much-anticipated film, The Flash, came out with a short clip that showed great chemistry between the two leads - Barry Allen and Iris West. While Kiersey Clemons plays the role of Iris West, controversial actor Ezra Miller plays the role of Barry Allen aka The Flash.

Fans have been awaiting a look into Barry’s relationship with Iris, his only love, on the large screen. While the two actors had filmed the characters in Justice League, it was edited out in the final cut of the 2017 movie. A few years later, in 2021, HBO Max aired the deleted scenes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when fans caught a glimpse of the two actors.

After seven years, fans can finally watch the two characters enacting their relationship on screen in the upcoming release. The teaser clip shows Barry using his super speed to clean his apartment for Iris. However, Iris finds out about a messy pile and is not impressed.

The Flash tries to impress Iris West but does unsuccessfully

Ground Breaker ☲ @GroundBreaker49 It's About Freaking time We Finally Get To see an Actual footage Scene With Barry And Iris West in #TheFlash #TheFlash Movie Thanks To there Tik tok account ! ! ! ! It's About Freaking time We Finally Get To see an Actual footage Scene With Barry And Iris West in #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie Thanks To there Tik tok account ! ! ! ! ⚡🔥😭🙌 https://t.co/2pu9upCQDU

DC Studios recently shared a short teaser clip on the TikTok platform showing the interplay and rapport between the superhero and Iris. The teaser shows Iris asking to come over for a chat as Barry tries to clean up his messy apartment.

The superhero uses his superpower to move the clutter out of sight. However, he is unable to hide the pile of litter and blunders on revealing it. As expected, Iris is not impressed with her man in the disarmingly relatable situation.

In deleted scenes from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans could see the two characters meeting for the first time. The Flash saved Iris from a crash using his speed while he was smitten by her all the time. The chemistry between the characters was effectively portrayed by the actors compelling director Muschietti to pick the same actors again.

The Flash actor Ezra Miller gets support from DC house

Miller's Barry and Clemons' Iris share great chemistry on screen (Image via DC)

Actor Ezra Miller, the DC face of the Flash, has been in the news for multiple arrests and legal cases against them in 2022. They claimed mental health issues and announced that they are on the path to recovery.

Co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran told the media that the studio stands with them as long as the process of recovery goes on. Safran expressed a desire to discuss the way forward once the actor is in the right space to talk things over.

Actor Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West in the movie, has also empathized with Miller and the controversies surrounding them. She said that a lot of other people have gone through similar situations. However, not everyone has the whole world’s attention. She appealed that it was both unfair and difficult to watch.

Ezra Miller and Kiersey Clemons play Barry Allen and Iris West in The Flash

While the two lead characters Barry and Iris are played by Miller and Clemons, the other actors in the movie include Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton. The movie is directed by Muschietti of It fame.

The storyline takes Barry to the past where he attempts to save his mother from death. However, he gets trapped in a parallel reality without his superhero partners to help him escape the grim situation.

The Flash is set to be released in theaters on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes