"Is the same egomaniac"— Sonic fans hilariously roast Ken Penders over his potential lawsuit against Marvel

Marvel fans were baffled when Ken Penders, a former Sonic the Hedgehog comic writer and artist, hinted at a lawsuit against Marvel. Known for protecting his intellectual property, Penders is famous for his work on Archie Comics' Sonic series.

He has sued over his Sonic characters before, and his potential lawsuit has sparked debates about his claims on works he believes were inspired by his creations.

Sonic fans took to social media to criticize Penders after news of his latest legal move spread. Many mocked his claims with sarcasm and humor. The community, already divided over Penders' role in the cancellation of the Sonic comics, was further divided by this news.

A Reddit user commented,

"This is the same egomaniac who thought the name Avengers: Endgame was a reference to his Sonic Comics plotline of the same name."

The comment was only one of several sarcastic responses from supporters to Penders' lawsuit. Posts from supporters inundated social media that highlights Penders' past of controversial ties with the entertainment sector.

Comment byu/Aggravating_Win5258 from discussion indccomicscirclejerk Expand Post

The Marvel fandom was quick to react, especially on Reddit.

"Is this the dude that basically owns the rights for a f**kton of Sonic characters and refuses to let anyone use them?" One user sarcastically asked.

Given his past legal challenges and the continuous conflict with other companies in the comic book industry, other users chimed in expressing amusement at Penders pursuing Marvel.

Penders's actions perplex fans of both Marvel and Sonic equally, with many implying that the circumstances are simply another instance of his long-standing ego.

“Misconception, he never claimed that. Overall he does actually seem to have a pretty good idea on what characters he owns even if he likes also claiming things take inspiration from his works for next to anything”, another fan commented agreeing Ken Penders.

Another Redditor weighed in with a reflection on Penders' legacy, saying,

"Actually, he once planned to let some guys make a comic around Scourge the Hedgehog.

The user further added,

"Sadly, the guys behind this were apparently somehow more deranged than Penders, in the worst possible way."

This comment highlights Penders' continued involvement in controversial and often eccentric projects.

About Ken Penders and his relation with Marvel

Ken Penders, born on September 28, 1958, is a comic book artist and writer, primarily known for his work on the Sonic the Hedgehog and Knuckles the Echidna comics. Penders made major contributions to these series as lead writer and creator of several original characters.

Penders shaped Sonic stories and direction at Archie Comics from 1993 to 2006, creating characters like other Mobians and Knuckles the Echidna's extended family. In 2013, the Sonic comic was rebooted without his contributions after Archie lost many character rights. Penders' lawsuits and claims of inspiring popular culture have divided fans.

Penders worked on Image Comics' Star Trek and The Lost Ones in addition to Sonic. He worked for DC, Marvel, and others. The Lara-Su Chronicles, a graphic novel series continuing Mobius: 25 Years Later, is Penders' latest work.

