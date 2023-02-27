Is Flashpoint Batman a villain? Origins and intentions explored

The DC universe loves to explore parallel storylines and metaverse-like versions. Flashpoint Batman is one such version of the morally correct caped hero in an alternate timeline. Since Batman is a popular character with a stable fan following, he has become a great choice for parallel storyline experiments.

In the flashpoint timeline, Thomas and Martha Wayne did not die in the accident, unlike how the standard plot goes. There, Bruce is the one who is killed in the Crime Alley, leaving his parents broken and twisted.

While Martha Wayne, who is overwhelmed by grief, turns into the Joker, her husband Thomas dons Batman's cloak. As Flashpoint Batman, Thomas wants to rid Gotham of crime and is ready to go to any brutal extent to do so. As it happens, this turns Thomas into a villainous character.

How did Flashpoint Batman operate?

Thomas became a broken man after his son's death (Image via DC Comics)

Any Batman admirer wondering if Flashpoint Batman is a villain needs to look at how he functions in his space.

Thomas was guided by the Flash to get a grip on his grief and his mindless brutality. When he crossed over to the main DC timeline, Thomas wanted Bruce Wayne to stop being Batman. As he tried to save his son from heartbreak and injury, his one-dimensional goal became keeping Bruce away from his role at any cost.

Furthermore, in his own timeline, Thomas had become ruthless towards criminals, however petty their crimes were. Unlike the Batman of DC Earth, Flashpoint Batman does not forgive or try to reform any offender. The lesson he learned from his son's death was that violence is the redemption of all crimes.

Moreover, he helped Bane take over Gotham, only to teach his son a lesson. His unidirectional aim of keeping Bruce away from the Batman cloak, made him take this step. However, Thomas felt he was justified in his actions and had no remorse.

Is Flashpoint Batman a villain or a tragic character?

Thomas wants to Protect Bruce from the Batman cloak (Image via DC Comics)

While getting all twisted in his psyche due to his son’s murder may seem justified, Thomas reacted in the most gruesome way. He didn’t hesitate to kill to clean out crime. That’s not all, he even targeted his grandson Damian Wayne.

He beat up his grandson, locked him up, and psychologically tortured him. All this was to keep Bruce from entering Gotham and also to punish Damian for disregarding him.

In the most shocking act of Flashpoint Batman, he killed Alfred Pennyworth. Though once close friends, he held Alfred hostage to keep Batman and others from entering Gotham. When Damian disregarded this demand, Thomas killed Alfred in rage.

As Flashpoint Batman, Thomas loses not only his humane side but also the prudent use of his thinking ability. He proved to be a bad grandfather and a worse friend. Chasing his one-track goal, mindless violence and total disregard for human values make him one of the greatest villains in the DC universe.

Is Flashpoint Batman as strong as Batman from Earth?

The character possesses immense power (Image via DC Comics)

In the Flashpoint timeline, Thomas runs a chain of hotels and casinos as a cover for his hidden mission of keeping Gotham crime-free. As such, he maintained great physical strength and combat efficiency.

He holds enough power to kick down wooden doors and walls, and lift and throw Barry using one arm. When Damian collects a team of Batgirl, Bat Woman, Huntress, Orphan, Robin, and The Signal to beat him bloody, he beats them in battle before escaping.

His fighting skills equal that of his son, except Bruce has a cerebral approach to overcoming problems while Thomas only uses brute force. This makes Bruce a superhero and Thomas a villain.

