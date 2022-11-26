Is Strange World streaming on Disney Plus?

Strange World is the latest film from Disney's Pixar Animation Studios. While Disney Pixar films have tackled the concept of alien worlds and dealt with a vast array of sci-fi themes in the past, their latest offering stands out as an amalgamation of sorts.

This is the 61st film from the animation giant, and they brought another out-of-the-box flick to the big screen. Pixar had an incredible run in 2021, as they released many critically acclaimed films and even bagged an Oscar for Encanto.

The film was theatrically released on November 23, 2022. With the film being widely discussed on social media, fans are beginning to wonder whether it is streaming on Disney Plus. The film will take some time before being available on Disney Plus.

Strange World will be available after finishing its theatrical run

A poster for Strange World (Image via Disney)

Strange World will be available on Disney Plus as soon as the theatrical run of the film is done. The film will most likely hit Disney Plus in the first quarter of 2023.

This is the usual amount of time that Disney films take before moving onto the streaming platform. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was made available 47 days after its release, while Thor: Love and Thunder hit the streaming service 62 days later. It depends on how well the film performs in theaters. Seeing as the film is being liked by both fans and critics alike, it's going to have a good theatrical run.

The cast of the Disney Pixar film

Dennis Quaid as Jaeger Clade (Image via Disney)

Strange World features a star-studded cast. Jake Gyllenhall voices the character of Searcher Clade, while Dennis Quaid (Goliath, The Day After Tomorrow) voices the character of Jaeger. This is not the first time that Quaid and Gyllenhaal are playing father and son, as their characters had the same relationship in the sci-fi disaster film The Day After Tomorrow (2004).

The film also features Jaboukie Young-White (Fairfax, Dating and New York) voicing Ethan, Gabrielle Union (Bad Boys II, Cradle 2 the Grave) voicing Meridian Clade, and Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill: Volume I) voicing Callisto Mal. Alan Tudyk voices the narrator and the character Duffle in the film.

The official synopsis of the film

Characters of Strange World (Image via Disney)

Strange World introduces us to the character of Searcher Clade, who comes from a legendary family of explorers. He doesn't want to be an explorer, as he wants to live a life of peace and contentment as a farmer. However, it all changes when his family must go on an adventure through a world that's unlike anything they've ever seen. The official synopsis via Disney and director Don Hall reads,

"The feature film introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. Strange World’ is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world."

The Clade family must stick together and let go of their differences as they face a world full of uncertain creatures. It defies the laws of nature but offers possibilities for exploration and a potential future. Like Disney Pixar films in the past, Strange World offers a message of hope and togetherness.

