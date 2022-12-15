Is Tom Holland leaving the Marvel universe? Explained

Tom Holland is the current actor playing the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he's been featured in six Marvel films, his future in the Spider-Man saga is constantly in question. The actor recently spoke about taking a break from acting and focusing on his life. He's even quit social media for the sake of his mental health.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was his last entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield returned to reprise their Spider-Man roles once again, and No Way Home became the most successful film in 2021.

Spider-Man 4 hasn't been announced either, though it's rumored to be in the advanced pre-production stage. This means that Tom Holland is, in fact, still carrying the mantle of Spider-Man. Here are some signs that prove Tom Holland will continue to be the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Tom Holland and Kevin Feige on the future of Spider-Man and current plans for Spider-Man 4

A poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Marvel)

Tom Holland on future Spider-Man projects

During the No Way Home publicity tour, Tom Holland spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the future of his role and upcoming projects. Though he didn't reveal anything, he stated that there's an ongoing conversation about future projects.

"We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations. We don’t know what the future looks like."

The actor also spoke with Fandom, saying that Spider-Man has a future regardless of whether he's playing the role. Tom Holland added that he is incredibly happy to have achieved everything he wanted.

"You know, there is a future for Spider-Man – whether I’m a part of it, I don’t know. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and if it’s time for me to hang up the cape and let the next person take over, I will do that proudly, knowing that I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to in this world."

Kevin Feige on Spider-Man 4

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have been relatively quiet on Spider-Man 4 recently. However, he spoke with The New York Times and discussed Disney and Sony's plan for the next Spider-Man movie.

"Amy [Pascal] and I, and Disney and Sony are talking about [the next movie]. Yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time."

My Comic Circus writer Alex P. also revealed on Twitter that the film has already moved onto the advanced pre-production stage. The only thing left to be figured out is to see if Sony will announce the film at the 2022 Comic Con Experience.

Tom Holland has neither revealed too much about the next Spider-Man film nor denied it. Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021, we'll likely see Spider-Man 4 in 2024.

Since Spider-Man will lead the charge as a street-level superhero, we might see him face off against Kingpin. Daredevil: Born Again will feature the villain, and Charlie Cox's appearance in No Way Home hints that Spider-Man and Daredevil might get a much-desired team-up in Spider-Man 4.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Marvel's She-Hulk (Image via Marvel)

As far as Tom Holland is concerned, there is no news of his departure. We can rest assured that he will make a comeback, as all signs point towards a Spider-Man project that picks up right from Peter's total isolation from anyone who knows him.

Venom 3 is also in development, while the Spider-Man Freshman Year animated series will be released sometime in 2024. Sony is also working on a Madame Web film, which will be released in 2024 via Columbia Pictures.

