"It would be an honor": Vanessa Kirby responds to Invisible Woman casting rumors

Vanessa Kirby has recently been the talk of the town and is rumored to be on the shortlist for the role of Invisible Woman in the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot. She has now responded to the online chatter regarding her rumored casting as the invisibility-wielding superhero in a recent interview with Comicbook.com.

Speaking to publication while doing a press interview for her upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Kirby only had one line to say when asked to shed light on the casting rumors for Sue Storm.

"It would be an honor," she said.

In response to Vanessa Kirby's comment, Pom Klementieff, her co-star in the upcoming film, who plays Mantis in the MCU said that she has heard the rumors as well and suggested to Kirby that they could work together.

Fans now anticipate some official casting news for all four members of Marvel's First Family.

Disclaimer: The rest of this article reflects the author's opinions.

If Vanessa Kirby plays the MCU's Invisible Woman, will she do justice to the character?

Vanessa Kirby has proven that she is a good casting choice for the role of Invisible Woman (Images via Rotten Tomatoes/Marvel)

Whether or not Vanessa Kirby will be the MCU's Invisible Woman remains to be seen. However, Kirby's comment about the fact that playing the role would be "an honor" indicates that she is interested in playing the character.

This comment left several fans excited as they wish for her to play the role of Reed Richards' teammate and wife.

If selected for the role, Vanessa Kirby could join the likes of Adam Driver, who is rumored to be the leading frontrunner for the role of Mr. Fantastic. She could also join Paul Mescal, who, according to industry insider Daniel RPK, is being considered for the role of Susan's brother, Johnny Storm aka Human Torch, and Daveed Diggs, who is rumored to play Ben Grimm (The Thing).

If Vanessa Kirby is cast as Invisible Woman, there is no doubt that she will do justice to the character. She has proven her amazing acting mettle in various action and drama films time and again. She is known for her work in Pieces of a Woman and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

For instance, she delivered an amazing performance in Netflix's The Crown, where she essayed one of the lead roles, playing Princess Margaret. She was subsequently nominated for two BAFTA Awards for her portrayal of the character in the first and second seasons of the show in 2017 and 2018, respectively. She also won the BAFTA for her work in the show's second season.

Kirby then proved her mettle in the action genre via her appearances in the films Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Hobbs & Shaw, where she held her own on-screen alongside the likes of Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham.

Then in 2020, Vanessa Kirby was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Pieces of a Woman. In the title, she slipped into the role of a traumatized woman Martha Weiss, who had to deal with a court case against Eva. The latter served as a midwife while Martha was pregnant with her child and Eva was believed to be involved in the loss of her baby during childbirth.

The upcoming Fantastic Four film is currently slated for a May 2, 2025 release, and whether Kirby will ultimately be cast as Invisible Woman remains to be seen. This comes after a string of recent delays of upcoming MCU projects thanks to the ongoing Writer's Strike by the Writer's Guild of America.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Kirby's fans can watch her on screen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which will hit theaters on July 17, 2023. She will then star in Ridley Scott's directorial biopic Napoleon.

