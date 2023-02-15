Jonathan Majors hopes for Robert Downey Jr. to appear as Iron Man in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Jonathan Majors will take the world by storm as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors' Kang is then set to be the overarching villain of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, where he will play a prominent role in the two-part films Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Robert Downey Jr., on the other hand, has left a lasting impact on MCU fans via his remarkable portrayal of Iron Man aka Tony Stark in nine films in the MCU from 2008 to 2019.

Jonathan Majors recently revealed in an interview with Lifehacker Australia that he wants Robert Downey Jr. to appear opposite him in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

"I'm just such a huge fan of him as an actor": Jonathan Majors reveals his wish for RDJ to appear as Iron Man in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Jonathan Majors wants to work with Robert Downey Jr. (Images via Marvel)

Speaking to Lifehacker Australia, Jonathan Majors praised Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as Iron Man, expressing how the portrayal was a gift to pop culture.

"This is like a Robert Downey Jr. day, he just keeps popping in [to my head]. “Like, I know he’s an OG. I mean, he’s one of the originals. I’m just such a huge fan of him as an actor. I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large,"

Majors then added, mentioning how he would love to see Kang and Tony Stark's respective philosophies and ways of thinking match up on the screen.

"I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up. You know, I find him to be such a fascinating artist, which is why Iron Man is so fascinating. His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear worldview and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era."

Given that Downey's Stark is currently dead in the primary MCU timeline, it is unknown whether Jonathan Majors' request will be fulfilled. However, due to the MCU currently exploring the multiverse, they have depicted and explored the possibility of dead characters returning to life in various shapes and forms, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Thus, this paves the way for RDJ to return as Tony Stark in some capacity.

Jonathan Majors mentions how Robert Downey Jr. and other MCU actors influenced his decision to take on the role of Kang

In an interview with Deadline, Jonathan Majors mentioned how MCU veterans like Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo influenced him to take on the role of Kang. He even compared the MCU to the prestigious Yale University.

"When I was 21 years old, I looked to see what the best drama school in the world was for grownups. I ended up going to Yale, after I looked up the alumni and the work that they were doing, that whole universe, no pun intended. When I had the opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I took a look at the same ledger."

He added:

"Kevin Feige is the Dean, the James Bundy of Yale. The directors are the faculty and staff, and the students? Robert Downey Jr. Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston. So many others. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that ensemble?"

Speaking to Deadline, Jonathan Majors stated that although he was unaware of Marvel's plans for Kang, he was confident that he would get the chance to work with fantastic, brilliant performers.

"I didn’t know at the start that Kang was going to do what he does in Quantumania. But I did know I was going to have an opportunity [to] work with great actors."

Fans can first catch Jonathan Majors' Kang in theaters when he first shatters timelines in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. They will then have to wait for two years before Kang makes an epic return to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

