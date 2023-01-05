Like it or not, She-Hulk season 2 is likely happening

MCU’s 2022 Disney+ schedule seemed much weaker than in 2021, and that’s because of newcomers like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight. While Moon Knight was received pretty well, its second season has only been teased by Oscar Isaac so far. There hasn’t been any official announcement about it. The same goes for She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

But out of these three series, it is likely that She-Hulk will be the one to get a second season ahead of Moon Knight or Ms. Marvel. This is majorly due to its popularity and viewership numbers.

She-Hulk among the Top 10 2022 series on Disney Plus

Top 10 Disney+ Shows of 2022 (Image via Flixportal)

While many fans complained about She-Hulk’s quality of storytelling and contribution to MCU’s larger narrative, the series surprisingly ended up as the seventh most popular Disney+ series of 2022. Moon Knight was at number 10, and Ms. Marvel scored even worse points, ending up with a number 12 ranking.

So, the series' popularity throughout the year could result in a second season of the series. It hasn’t been announced till now, but it could end up happening in Phase 6 or 7 if Disney were to renew the series based on its numbers in 2022.

Will She-Hulk season 2 really happen?

She-Hulk's rotten tomatoes score (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

One might think that Disney would be impressed with the popularity of She-Hulk in 2022. But these ratings are nowhere close to most of 2021’s MCU shows. On top of that, fans have hated the series, as per the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, there’s a chance that the series' season 2 may not happen at all. Instead, Jen Walters could continue appearing in crossover events and solo movies of other heroes. If it is supposed to happen, then Marvel would probably give it more time and come up with a much better story 4-5 years down the line in Phase 7 or 8.

The future of She-Hulk

Daredevil and Jennifer Walters (Image via Marvel)

With MCU’s current roster, there are at least four places where Jennifer Walters is expected to appear. The first could be Captain America: New World Order, where a few Hulks are said to assemble (because of The Leader and Thaddeus Ross). Sam Wilson will also assemble the New Avengers by the end of the film to set up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

So, Jennifer Walters is certainly expected to make a cameo in Captain America 4. Besides that, Walters should also be a part of Daredevil: Born Again, as she is Matt Murdock's current love interest. So, even if she resides in LA, she could pop up in Hell's Kitchen at some point throughout the 18 episodes of the Daredevil reboot.

Sam Wilson and Jennifer Walters (Image via Marvel)

Apart from Captain America: New World Order and Daredevil: Born Again, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty should be Jennifer Walter's first crossover event. Even though she seemed uninterested in becoming an Avenger in her own series, The Kang Dynasty might force her hand. She could be a crucial part of Sam Wilson’s New Avengers team.

After that, Walters should get a cameo in the final battle of Avengers: Secret Wars, if not a bigger role. It is hard to predict her future beyond Secret Wars, but one could imagine that she would also be a part of the eventual Hulk movie when the rights to the Green Goliath revert back to Marvel/Disney.

Only after all these movies and TV appearances should we expect a season 2 for the series (if it’s ever going to happen).

