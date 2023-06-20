Lord Hanuman’s cameo in The Flash movie has everyone bamboozled

DC's long-awaited film The Flash was released in theaters on Friday, June 16, 2023. The film has been successfully running on screens after fans had to wait nearly a decade to finally watch it. With its lead actor, Ezra Miller, in the news for various issues, the movie had its reputation riding on public reactions. That being said, overall, the audience is pleased with the movie which is also considered the reboot movie for DCEU.

While the trailer did reveal some spoilers, the movie had a lot more to offer to keep its audiences hooked. However, there is one particular thing that has caught the attention of viewers and has been going viral since fans watched the film. In some scenes of the film, fans noticed a poster of the Hindu deity Lord Hanuman in Barry Allen’s room. The viewers are baffled about the connection between the God from Ramayana and The Flash.

sudhir thakur @sudhirt76 Did you notice Hanuman Ji poster in @theFlash movie? Do any of you know why it is there? Did you notice Hanuman Ji poster in @theFlash movie? Do any of you know why it is there?

While Lord Hanuman’s pictures have created excitement among Indian viewers, viewers are curious to know more about the executive decision of having that reference in the film. Fans also believe that this is a side of Barry Allen that is still unknown.

A glimpse of Lord Hanuman in The Flash movie is puzzling fans

Insane Raj @BustleInsane

It was seen in the house of the main hero while he was talking with his friend.

#Hanumanji @theFlash @DCOfficial #TheFlash #Hollywood Photo of Lord Hanuman is shown in the DC's movie "The Flash"It was seen in the house of the main hero while he was talking with his friend. Photo of Lord Hanuman is shown in the DC's movie "The Flash"It was seen in the house of the main hero while he was talking with his friend.#Hanumanji @theFlash @DCOfficial #TheFlash #Hollywood https://t.co/Vcy660CGZ4

The long-awaited movie has delighted fans with its storyline, plot twists, and performance. However, a poster of Lord Hanuman, the monkey God from Ramayana has caught the attention of sharp-eyed viewers. This is raising a lot of questions about The Flash and his connection with Lord Hanuman.

While some critics feel that this might be an attempt to stimulate interest among Indian moviegoers, others think that it merely indicates the diverse interests of the speedster superhero. Either way, fans are pleasantly intrigued at this glimpse into the titular character.

Where is Lord Hanuman visible in the movie?

Vivek Raju @vivekraju93 Saw The Flash movie today. Spotted the Hanuman poster in Barry Allen's room. Pleasant surprise Saw The Flash movie today. Spotted the Hanuman poster in Barry Allen's room. Pleasant surprise

The poster of Lord Hanuman is seen on a wall in The Flash’s room. As the trailer has revealed, in an attempt to save his mother, Barry travels back in time. In that timeline, he finds his younger version along with other relevant characters. As the older Barry walks into the younger Barry’s room, the poster of the God from Ramayana is visible on the wall. This wall features in many other scenes.

The netizens are bursting with curiosity and the Twitter is ablaze with an interchange of views. This is significant for the Indian audience because the theatres have the Indian movie Adipurush, a cinematic take on the Ramayana, running parallelly.

The Raven @ShubhankarSinh Okay quality aside, are we gonna talk about why Barry has a Hanuman poster in his room in the Flash movie? Okay quality aside, are we gonna talk about why Barry has a Hanuman poster in his room in the Flash movie?

After the 2016 Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Flash got his own solo movie which was in the making for many years. While the titular role is played by Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton play the two versions of Batman, with Sasha Calle essaying the role of Supergirl. Kiersey Clemmons plays Iris West and the cast includes Maribel Verdu, Antje Traue, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

The film hit the theatres on June 16 and is doing steady business. Ezra Miller explained that the film is a humane story of Barry who balances hope and acceptance to make a better future. Barry tries to solve the problems of the past while enduring pain in the process.

Ezra Miller describes Barry as a vulnerable person who lacks self-assurance. However, they think Flash’s powers of immense speed put to test in extreme situations coupled with his intelligence takes his capabilities to a higher level.

Who is Lord Hanuman shown in a poster in The Flash?

SUPER クロニクルス @SupaChronicles



Haven't read comics, so can someone tell me if it's connected to Flash's story in some way?



#TheFlash Why was there a Lord Hanuman poster in Barry's room? 🤔Haven't read comics, so can someone tell me if it's connected to Flash's story in some way? Why was there a Lord Hanuman poster in Barry's room? 🤔Haven't read comics, so can someone tell me if it's connected to Flash's story in some way? #TheFlash https://t.co/hJi4jbCphP

Lord Hanuman is a spiritual and divine mythological being from the Ramayana, the holy Indian epic describing Lord Rama’s life. There are references to the spiritual being in other Indian epics and holy books such as the Puranas and the Mahabharata.

Lord Hanuman is considered to be the partial manifestation of Lord Shiva and the son of the wind God, Vayu. Devotees believe that the celestial being is still present on Earth and overlooking their actions. The poster of the God in The Flash movie raises the question of whether Barry Allen of the previous timeline was a believer.

As mentioned earlier, the film is currently running in theaters and has been getting a pretty positive review since it was released on June 16, 2023.

