The Flash: Who killed Barry's mom? Explained

The Flash left a number of questions in the minds of fans, but its biggest unsolved mystery continues to be Barry's mother, Nora Allen's death. Viewers found it very surprising for the film to not reveal the killer of Nora. While it's likely that Reverse-Flash has something to do with it, this possibility wasn't hinted at either in the movie.

The Flash trailers built great suspense behind Nora's demise, and it was presumed that the film will surely answer what happened to her and reveal who ends up killing her. However, as the film progressed, fans received the answer to several questions, except regarding who killed Barry's mom. This has prompted many viewers to turn to the comics or The CW's TV series, hoping they would reveal who the killer is.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for The Flash.

It's possible that Reverse-Flash killed Barry's mother in The Flash movie

Nora Allen's death (Image via DC)

Before Ezra Miller's Flash movie was released, it had already been revealed that Dark Flash will be the main villain of the film. So, many fans assumed that Dark Flash would turn out to be Barry's mother's killer. However, that didn’t happen to be the case, as he was just a future version of the younger Barry Allen.

His goal was only to save his own timeline so his mom could live. Surprisingly, the real killer of Nora Allen was never revealed in the course of the movie. Barry always kept making changes with the can of tomatoes at the supermart to ensure a minimal connection with anyone from the past. He never went back to the moment she died as director Andy Muschietti left that mystery to be solved in the sequel.

So, fans feel it is safe to assume that if The Flash 2 happens, then Reverse-Flash will be revealed as the killer. He'd be the next main villain that The Flash fights, just like how it turns out to be in the comics and the TV series.

Nora Allen's murderer in the comics

Reverse-Flash murdered Nora Allen (Image via DC)

In DC’s comics universe, Nora Allen was murdered when Barry was a child, just like how it happened in the movie. This tragic event had a significant impact on Barry's life and served as his motivation for becoming the Flash.

Barry believed that his father was wrongfully convicted of the crime and spent years trying to prove his innocence. However, it's important to note that various retcons and alternate timelines have occurred over the years. In the comic book Flashpoint's storyline, when Barry tried to prevent his mother's murder, he found out that it was Reverse-Flash, aka Eobard Thawne, who murdered Nora.

What happened in The TV series?

Reverse-Flash killed Nora Allen (Image via The CW)

The same set of people and events prompted Nora Allen's death in The Flash TV series as well. Season 1 revealed that Reverse-Flash killed her because her death is what later motivated Barry Allen to become the Scarlet Speedster. Then, in season 9 episode 10, it was revealed that Nora's death is a fixed point in the timeline.

Her death was always supposed to happen for Barry to become a superhero later in his life. So, the season 9 version of Barry Allen ensured his mother’s demise by not allowing an earlier version of himself to stop it from happening. He finally let go of the pain and accepted the reality.

That’s exactly what happened in Ezra Miller's Flash movie as well. Barry learned to let go and allowed his mother’s death to play out. However, it’s still very surprising for fans that the movie doesn’t reveal Nora's killer.

