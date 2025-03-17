"Lowkey Weird as f**k"— Invincible fans stunned by Robot's most chilling transformation in season 3 finale twist

The season 3 finale of Invincible has sparked a flurry of reactions online. Fans have flocked to Reddit to share their shock and discomfort over Robot’s controversial decision to adopt Rex Splode’s name. The scene, which takes place during Rex’s funeral, has left viewers unnerved and prompted discussions about the character’s troubling arc.

The finale, titled I Thought You’d Never Shut Up, delivers several emotional blows as Mark Grayson and the Guardians of the Globe cope with the aftermath of the Invincible War. However, it’s Robot’s eulogy and subsequent transformation that have driven Reddit threads, with many fans labeling the decision "creepy" and "bizarre."

On Reddit, fans didn’t hold back in their criticism of Robot’s choice.

“Robot changing his name to Rex lowkey weird as f**k,” one user wrote

“Dude basically stole Rex’s life,” another user eechoed this sentiment.

Commenters also pointed out the oddity of Robot using Rex’s DNA to create his own body, a subplot that has long been woven into the show’s unsettling undertones.

“He took Rex’s DNA so he could make a teenage Rex clone body his mind could inhabit. He’s a pretty weird guy,” a user commented.

“It’s more weird that everyone else is okay with it and doesn’t find it incredibly awkward,” another commenter added.

Elsewhere in the thread, fans criticized Robot’s timing,

“Bro really found a way to turn someone else’s funeral into something about him.. bros a creepy little f*ck,” one viewer wrote.

“Hella weird but on character i guess lol,” one Redditor described the transformation

“Seriously, what the actual f was that. And everyone was just… cool with it? Stealing his DNA was bad enough but this is absolutely unhinged and someone with any social sense should have told him how terrible that is,” one comment summed it up.

Fans were also baffled by how casually the other characters reacted to the decision.

The Invincible season 3 ending explained

Invincible season 3, episode 8, wraps up the season with significant developments that will shape future storylines. The episode continues after the Invincible War, showcasing Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) still grappling with the mental and physical aftermath, including the loss of Rex Splode.

The finale introduces the villain Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a Viltrumite sent to pressure Mark into surrendering Earth to their empire. Mark, joined by Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and his brother Oliver, confronts Conquest in an intense battle. Eve unlocks new abilities, enabling her to manipulate organic matter to heal herself after a near-death experience and severely injuring Conquest. Ultimately, Mark kills Conquest in a violent flurry of headbutts.

Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Globe gather for Rex Splode’s funeral, where Robot (Rudy) gives a controversial eulogy and formally adopts the name Rex. This moment serves as a critical emotional moment for characters like Eve, who mourns Rex’s growth into a selfless hero.

Additionally, the episode lays the groundwork for multiple plot threads in season 4. Cecil Stedman secretly preserves Conquest’s body for interrogation and repurposes the remains of the evil Invincibles to create new ReAnimen soldiers. As noted by Collider (March 2025), this angle adds complexity to Cecil’s morally grey tactics and Mark’s increasing disillusionment with the Global Defense Agency.

The post-credits scene teases the return of Damien Darkblood, who summons a demon to aid him in a future conflict, hinting at supernatural dangers approaching Earth.

According to ComicBook.com (March 2025), Invincible season 3 also addresses a mystery from season 2, where a future version of Robot was referred to as Rex by Atom Eve. With Rudy now adopting Rex’s name in the present timeline, this mystery is clarified, linking past and present plotlines.

As fans anticipate Invincible season 4, discussions flourish on social media, where viewers debate the ethical and emotional implications of Robot’s latest actions and Mark’s darker trajectory.

The entire third season of Invincible is now available to stream on Prime Video.

