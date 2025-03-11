"His ult is him losing his briefcase"— Internet hilariously roasts Business Baby’s short-lived run in Invincible War

Invincible season 3 episode 7 premiered last Thursday on March 6, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Titled What Have I Done?, the episode finally treated the fans with the highly anticipated Invincible War. An episode filled with explosive action, deaths, heartbreak, and drama, it will be filled to the brim with setups and comic book-esque goodness that adapted this iconic story from the comics.

During the Invincible War in episode 7, fans got to see the entirety of Earth's superhero force come together to fight off a bunch of variants of Mark Grayson. From Rexplode to the Guardians of the Globe to superheroes that fans have never even seen, the episode featured a bunch of caped crusaders. However, one of those superheroes happened to be Business Baby, and fans haven't exactly been kind to him.

In the show, Business Baby is a very minor character with no lines at all. As a matter of fact, he is literally just a baby that carries around a briefcase with him and is ultimately crushed by an Invincible variant during the war. However, his short-lived life really came as a huge amusement to fans who have taken to social media to roast the superhero.

Comment byu/AvidValorantHater from discussion inInvincible

"His ult is him losing his briefcase, inspiring less than pure evil enemies to stop what they’re doing and help him find it instead," joked one fan on Reddit.

"Bro had 30 seconds of screen time but still RIP my goat," said another fan.

"He has a stain resistant suit and undercoverings. Also can powernap on command in under 3.237 picoseconds," joked another fan.

"Does the suit give him powers or does he wear it so that the larger heroes take him seriously?" asked another fan.

Expand Tweet

Other fans also noted how Business Baby has a lot of visual similarities to another baby in animation—Boss Baby from the Boss Baby movies. This led to fans further making jokes about his appearance.

"His power is making all of reddit talk about him even though he's never been mentioned prior and he's basicly just a boss baby meme," said another fan.

"I think that’s what makes it funnier. The writers just said “Hey, we need some fodder heroes to die during this. What if Mark killed the Boss Baby?'" opined another fan.

"Somehow this conniving freak managed to trick EVERYONE around him to think he is just an innocent baby, when, in fact, HE IS AT LEAST A TODLER IF NOT OLDER!!!" joked another fan.

What is the Invincible War in the Prime Video animated series?

Expand Tweet

So far, the entire show has been building up to this event since the start of season 2—especially with the introduction of Angstrom Levy. In the show, the Invincible War takes place after Angstrom Levy heals from the wounds that were dealt to him by Mark. In an effort to get revenge, he then goes around the multiverse recruiting the most evil Mark variants ever.

He then unleashes them on Earth, which leads to every superhero having to get involved as cities start getting leveled and many die in the process as well. This also leads into the darkest Invincible stories ever.

Fans can tune in for its aftermath, Invincible season 3 episode 8, on March 13, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

