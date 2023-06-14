Margot Robbie's Barbie, which is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023, has received a not-so-surprising rating. According to FilmRatings.com, the upcoming feature, directed by Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig, and based on the popular Mattel toy-line series, will have a PG-13 rating.

As per the site, the reason for the PG-13 rating is "suggestive references and brief language." This is unsurprising as the recently released trailers, TV spots, and promos for the movie hinted at the exploration of mature and adult themes.

The Margot Robbie-led film boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and Shang-Chi's Simu Liu.

The Mattel toy's live-action theatrical debut under the purview of Greta Gerwig is no doubt exciting for movie buffs and fans of the director, as Gerwig has proven herself to be an accomplished and talented filmmaker via her critically acclaimed films, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Barbie will focus on Margot Robbie's titular character as she sets out on a quest to find true happiness

As far as the story is concerned, it will revolve around the titular character embarking on a journey to find true happiness and love after she is expelled from Barbieland for not being a perfect doll.

Warner Bros. has teased the plot of the film already:

"To live in Barbieland is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."

Simu Liu, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, described the film as having the message of finding one's own inner beauty and owning that part to become the best possible version of oneself.

Barbie Film Updates @BarbieFiIm Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie on the set of BARBIE (June 23, 2022) Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie on the set of BARBIE (June 23, 2022) https://t.co/5tW4phT02g

Liu further revealed how Gerwig was very conscious of who she cast as Barbie and Ken, adding that one did not need to be of a particular race or have a particular hair color to be either of the two characters.

"I remember very clearly about some of our big intricate dance sequences. Greta was very, very conscientious about who she cast. We were able to cast people of different shapes, sizes, differently abled, to all participate in this dance—all under this message of: You don’t have to be blonde, white, or X, Y, Z in order to embody what it means to be a Barbie or a Ken," he said.

Liu then said that he never felt isolated while working on the film and that every cast member had respected and celebrated each other's cultural differences.

Ugly Betty's America Ferrera, who plays Gloria in the film, said in an appearance at the 2023 Cinemacon Event, that the film's script had made her immediately want to be a part of the crew, despite not having been a fan of the character growing up.

Greta Gerwig herself praised her fellow crew members and collaborators at the Cinemacon event for helping bring the film to life. She claimed that she cried when she first set foot on the set, after seeing the incredible work done by the production and set design teams, adding that both teams had put a lot of genuine emotion in crafting Barbieland.

Meet the cast and crew of Barbie

Pop Base @PopBase Who would you cast as another Barbie in the ‘BARBIE’ movie? Who would you cast as another Barbie in the ‘BARBIE’ movie? https://t.co/G6lV9dELZO

The film will be headlined by Margot Robbie, who plays the primary version of the character that travels from Barbieland to the real world. She is joined by Ryan Gosling, who essays the primary version of Ken, who accompanies her on her journey.

Michael Cera and Emerald Finell will essay the roles of their respective best friends, Allan and Midge.

Other cast members who appear in Barbieland include:

Kate McKinnon

Issa Rae

Hari Nef

Alexandra Shipp

Emma Mackey

Sharon Rooney

Dua Lipa

Nicola Coughlan

Anna Cruz Kayne

Ritu Arya

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Simu Liu

Scott Evans

Ncuti Gatwa

John Cena

Pop Base @PopBase Who would you cast as another Ken in the ‘BARBIE’ movie? Who would you cast as another Ken in the ‘BARBIE’ movie? https://t.co/aE9m0pEuA1

The following actors appear in the real-world setting:

America Ferrera as Gloria

Will Ferrell as Mattel CEO

Connor Swindells as Mattel Intern

Helen Mirren as the toy world's narrator

Jamie Demetriou as Mattel employee

Additionally, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, and Marisa Abela are also expected to appear in the film in undisclosed characters.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, from a script co-written by her and her husband Noah Baumbach. Robbie has produced the film alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley. Other producers are David Heymann and Robbie Brenner.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, coinciding with the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

