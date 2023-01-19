Mark Hamill unsure if he will voice Joker again following Kevin Conroy's passing

Fans of Mark Hamill's take on the Joker will be saddened to learn that the iconic voice actor will likely not reprise his role in any DC or Batman-related project moving forward. This came after the death of his frequent collaborator, friend, and fellow voice actor Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in multiple DC projects since 1992's Batman: The Animated Series.

Conroy died on November 10, 2022, following a short battle with colon cancer. As per his co-star, Diane Pershing, who played Poison Ivy in Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy kept his illness a secret and continued attending conventions like Comic-Con.

Hamill has been voicing the Joker in various DC animated projects and video games since 1992, beginning with the aforementioned critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, which began the iconic DC Animated Universe (DCAU). Conroy and Hamill then appeared together as Batman and Joker in the similarly acclaimed Batman: Arkham series of video games.

"Without Kevin there, there doesn't seem to be a Batman for me": Mark Hamill sheds light on his uncertainty about voicing The Joker again

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Mark Hamill revealed that he does not see himself returning to voice the Joker again due to the death of his friend, frequent collaborator, and Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Hamill and Conroy's friendship was so great that the Star Wars actor would only sign DC or Batman-related projects if Kevin Conroy was doing the project. Likening his and Conroy's relationship to that of the famous comedic duo Laurel and Hardy, Hamill said:

"They would call and say, 'They want you to do the Joker,' and my only question was, 'Is Kevin Batman?' If they said yes, I would say, I'm in.'We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn't seem to be a Batman for me."

Hence, Hamill has confirmed his uncertainty over reprising the role at any point in the future.

In the past, whichever DC and Batman-related projects Kevin Conroy lent his voice to, Mark Hamill was also there. Some notable examples include Justice League Action and Batman: The Killing Joke.

Mark Hamill's take on the Joker and Kevin Conroy's take on Batman is universally praised by fans. They are both considered to be the definitive voices of those characters due to the wide range they have displayed in their respective roles. In particular, Hamill's Joker laugh is one of the most iconic sounds besides Darth Vader's breath in pop culture to date.

Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill and their impact on Batman fans

Kevin Conroy's version of Batman and Hamill's version of The Joker from Batman: The Animated Series were so popular that they were key to bringing to mainstream audiences and Batman fans the best and most faithful depictions of the characters.

Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker and their interactions were praised universally by fans and critics. The depiction of the characters' dynamic was so great that both actors reprised their roles for the Batman: Arkham games and helped the series reach great success.

Following Mark Hamill, other voice actors such as John DiMaggio, Troy Baker, Alan Tudyk, and Brent Spiner have taken on the role of the Clown Prince of Crime in projects like Batman: Under the Red Hood, Batman: Arkham Origins and Harley Quinn.

Whether Hamill will change his mind about returning to lend his voice to Joker remains to be seen. As of now, fans can only hope that he does.

