Marvel Mutant X star arrested for stealing oil from restaurant

Forbes March, a former soap actor known for appearing on the Marvel series Mutant X, was arrested in Hudson County, New York, on March 2 for allegedly stealing used cooking oil from a diner.

March and another man named Oscar Guardado allegedly stole used cooking oil from Michael’s Diner in Ulster, New York, with an estimated worth of more than $1000. They’ve since been released but are expected to appear in the Town of Ulster Court to fight the allegations against them.

According to the Ulster Police Department, Mutant X's Forbes March and his accomplice Oscar Guardado siphoned "used cooking oil from the storage container in the rear of Michael's Diner."

A statement by the Ulster Police Department further stated:

"The cooking oil was in a storage container owned by Buffalo Biodiesel. The value of the stolen, used cooking oil was estimated to exceed $1,000. Both subjects were charged with the Felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree and were released to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges."

The president of Buffalo Biodiesel, Sumit Majumdar, has confirmed that the company has suffered losses of millions of dollars due to thefts. In an interview with KTLA last year, Majumdar said:

"It's ballooning. It's wiping out a third of our business. To put that into numbers: $10 million to $15 million a year. They'll aggregate that oil and sell it through a broker, so that way, it's kind of washed. And it'll go off to a refinery, and they're making a lot of money."

As explained by Majumdar, the goal behind March's oil theft was to make homemade gasoline, which is quite expensive today. So, the two culprits hoped to profit from it.

Forbes March's career explored

After the first X-Men movie in 2000, The Syndicated Network developed a series called Mutant X, also produced by Marvel Studios. It ran for three seasons from 2001 to 2004 and featured a team of "new mutants" played by actors Forbes March (as Jesse Kilmartin), John Shea (as Adam Kane), Victor Webster (as Brennan Mulwray), and several others.

March's Kilmartin was amongst the most interesting mutants who could make his body dense and impervious to harm.

The actor is also known for starring in ABC's All My Children in 1999 as Scott Chandler. He then appeared on ABC's One Life to Live as Nash Brennan from 2005-08 and on CBS' As the World Turns as Mason Jarvis in 2009.

He quit acting and started his own company called New York Firewood Company, known to be a provider of wood for restaurants and private residences.

