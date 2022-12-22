Marvel: New possible Avengers lineup will leave fans terrified

Marvel has come a long way from Avengers: Endgame. Since the end of Marvel Phase 3 and the biggest superhero team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, things have just not been the same.

While there is a new generation of superheroes to carry the torch forward, fans worry that it won't be as grand as the original superhero team. The original Avengers consisted of six heroes, namely Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.

Iron Man and Black Widow are dead, while Captain America went back in time to live his life and then returned as an old man. We've even seen the son of Bruce Banner, Skaar, which signals that a new age of superheroes is incoming.

In this piece, we'll discuss a new Avengers team that might show up in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Sam Wilson's Captain America, Shang-Chi, and others who could make up the new Avengers

An Avengers team in the making

The original line-up of the Avengers (Image via Marvel)

After Avengers: Endgame, many superheroes were introduced for the first time. We've seen the debuts of Shang-Chi and She-Hulk, both of whom now have their own dedicated projects.

Then there are the heroes who stepped up and took the mantle of another. Shuri became the new Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Sam Wilson finally embraced the role of Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Sam Wilson as the new Captain America (Image via Marvel)

A Twitter page by the name of New Rockstars proposed a team of Captain America, Shang-Chi, Captain Marvel, Scott Lang's Ant-Man, Black Panther, and She-Hulk as part of the new superhero team.

This makes complete sense, as Wilson's Captain America is filling some pretty big shoes in the MCU.

Shang-Chi, on the other hand, is an expert martial artist, who is by himself perfect for a street-level hero. His ten rings give him near invulnerability and immortality, which makes him a perfect candidate for the world's strongest superhero team.

Captain Marvel hasn't had much time to shine in the MCU as of yet, as her first film focused entirely on her backstory. The Marvels will situate her on Earth and the events that are relevant to the main story, which will make her one of the most formidable members of the team.

A poster of Captain Marvel (Image via Marvel Studios)

Scott Lang has been around for a long time. He's a strong catalyst for why the Endgame events took place at all, and why all the beings that Thanos wiped out even had a chance to come back.

If the events of Ant-Man 3 are gracious enough to let him live, then Ant-Man and his genius intellect will give the heroes the fighting chance they need against Kang the Conqueror.

It's a terrifying match-up because instead of filling the hole left by the superhero titans in the MCU, we get to adjust to new characters. The change can be difficult because there are not many who can match the wit and charisma of Tony Stark or the ardent moral nature of Steve Rogers.

🎄 May | CHRIStmas Edition 🎄 @ACrossinat Okay a thread of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark pics cause we always need them in our lives Okay a thread of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark pics cause we always need them in our lives https://t.co/HMzTwEwBYG

However, we might see a multi-versal Avengers in the sequel to The Kang Dynasty, and everything in the MCU is building up to Secret Wars.

The Young Avengers are already setup in the MCU

The MCU introduced many young heroes throughout the year. During Marvel Phase 4, we saw many new heroes emerge such as Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop as a successor to Hawkeye, Cassie Lang, America Chavez, a young Loki variant, and Ironheart.

There's also Hulk's son Skaar, who was introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cassie Lang will be introduced in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Shamanomenon @Shamanomenon_WW @Mkslade @marvel_updat3s Kang is going to capture, kill or otherwise immobilize the Adult Heroes and the Young Avengers are going to form a team to stop him. @Mkslade @marvel_updat3s Kang is going to capture, kill or otherwise immobilize the Adult Heroes and the Young Avengers are going to form a team to stop him. https://t.co/8Aenl9QPWk

Spider-Man has also worked in the main superhero team, which is why it would be safe to assume that he would be most suited to take up the role of a leader in the Young Avengers.

However, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier also introduced Eli Bradley, who becomes Patriot in the comics. The young hero Patriot leads the young superhero team, which might get translated differently in the MCU.

Poll : 0 votes