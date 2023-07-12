Mission Impossible 7 Box office prediction: How much will the Tom cruise starrer make on day 1?

Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning is set to be released on July 12, 2023, and is anticipated to be a huge success at the box office. It is the seventh installment in the Mission Impossible film franchise and a sequel to Mission Impossible 6: Fallout, which was released in 2018.

Fallout grossed $791.1 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing film in the series. Therefore, Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning has some big shoes to fill, with its day 1 collection being an indicator of how the film will perform for the remainder of its run.

Mission Impossible 7 Day 1 box office prediction

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning still (Image via Paramount)

Big-budget films have bombed at the box office in the past few months, with movies such as Indiana Jones 5 and Flash not even recovering their production costs as audiences aren't big on going to the theaters nowadays unless they can be certain that a movie is good.

This is where the magic of Tom Cruise comes in. He is able to fill theaters with his mere presence, and he is currently one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. He is also the face of the Mission Impossible film series, which has grossed around 3 billion dollars in profits over the course of six films.

Therefore, there are high expectations for Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning to be a success at the box office. The film is produced on a whopping $291 million dollar budget and will require a good opening weekend to earn a respectable total and turn a profit.

Looking at trends, experts are speculating that Dead Reckoning will earn 12 crore rupees in India ($1.4 million) on its opening day. In India, the movie sold 1 lakh tickets in advance, with the film's box office total soaring to 2.7 crore ($330,000). Thus, the current speculation is that the movie will earn around 13–15 crore rupees ($1.5–1.8 million) on day 1.

Tom Cruise @TomCruise Four cities. Four screenings. We had so much fun at the first fan screenings for Mission: Impossible! Thank you to everyone who came out. Four cities. Four screenings. We had so much fun at the first fan screenings for Mission: Impossible! Thank you to everyone who came out. https://t.co/qneMmdj00J

The movie is projected to gross $250 million worldwide over its first five days, with $90 million coming from the film being screened in 4,300 theaters in Canada and the USA. The remaining $160 million will come from the international market, with the film being screened in 70 international territories.

Predictions suggest that Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning will earn a total of $26 million at the domestic box office on day 1. The film has grossed $7 million in previews and breezed past the preview earnings of Mission Impossible 6: Fallout which raked in $6 million and grossed $22.8 million domestically on day 1.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning stills (Image via Paramount)

The trend clearly indicates that the new Mission Impossible 7 film will have a better opening day than its predecessor. Tom Cruise is a bankable actor with movies like Top Gun: Maverick under his belt. Top Gun: Maverick was released in 2022 and grossed a whopping $1.496 billion worldwide.

Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning has also garnered a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Thus, the film is likely to have a massive opening at the worldwide box office, with the film projected to gross anywhere from $70–80 million on day 1.

