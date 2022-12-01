Are Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged? Rumor explained

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most adored celebrity couples out there. Fans love the chemistry between the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors. While the couple always keeps their fans entertained, some fans can't help but obsess over the couple's relationship.

The couple have fallen victim to several rumors throughout their relationship and the latest of these is that the couple is engaged. A Twitter user, @thepophive said that the couple is reportedly engaged, even though there has been no official source attached to the news.

Pop Hive @thepophive Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged! Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged! https://t.co/21fja5puYz

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged, or is this one of the countless rumors that come under circulation from time to time?

Tom Holland and Zendaya fall victim to online rumors once again

The account that made the now viral tweet has a following of 165k. What made the tweet incredibly popular was the picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya that it had. The picture showed the two actors looking at each other and smiling. Although the tweet mentioned that the two were engaged, as mentioned earlier, there has been no official confirmation from either of them at the time of writing.

However, it is also worth noting that the rumor's origins come from an US Weekly report that has an insider claiming that Tom Holland and Zendaya are "serious and permanent." The source also claimed that the couple is working towards a real future together.

While there has been no confirmation from Holland or Zendaya, fans of the couple were quick to react to Pop Hive's tweet. With more than half a million likes and over 45k retweets, people are questioning the credibility of the tweet while others are obsessively discussing the news.

While some fans are joking about Tom Holland's height, others claim that they should think the relationship through while comparing them to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. At the same time, several fans are claiming to have a broken heart as they weren't the ones engaged to Zendaya. Some fans are also lamenting not being engaged to Holland.

Tear Storm @denissalomonmo1 @thepophive Happy for them but they’re making a mistake in my opinion. They’re both very young and also the most wanted and among the most busiest celebrities in the industry. Reminds me of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They acted together, got together, lived together and later BOOM divorce @thepophive Happy for them but they’re making a mistake in my opinion. They’re both very young and also the most wanted and among the most busiest celebrities in the industry. Reminds me of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They acted together, got together, lived together and later BOOM divorce

Several fans were incredibly excited for the couple's reported engagement and took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate them.

Tom Holland and Zendaya don't like the spotlight

Tom Holland has previously spoken about fame and how it has affected their relationship. Speaking to GQ in 2021, Holland said that it was a major downside to fame to no longer have a sense of privacy under their control.

Adding that the couple felt robbed of their privacy, Holland said:

"A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

While speaking with People in 2021, Tom Holland famously stated that he wants to take a break to focus on starting a family and figure out what's is there for him outside of acting.

ᴢᴇʀᴏ @Zerondit No way Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged, not saying it’s unexpected but that’s still crazy, Mega W No way Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged, not saying it’s unexpected but that’s still crazy, Mega W https://t.co/UKYwSssitF

The signs are definitely there for the couple, but are Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged? Seeing the comments from the Spider-Man star with GQ and the report from US Weekly, it's entirely possible. However, unless we know that they're the ones making the announcement, it's best not to trust any rumors or reports.

As of writing this article, there has been no confirmation of whether the two are engaged or not.

