Composers explain: Why did X-Men '97 update its theme music?

Composers Andy Grush and Taylor Stewart spoke about the theme music of X-Men '97 to various media houses, as the show pays tribute to the original 1990s show through hand-drawn animation and retro-style opening credits. The duo, popularly called the Newton Brothers, were allowed to bring back the original Ron Wasserman music while updating it to preserve the original vibe but add some new and contemporary elements.

For newly indicted fans, X-Men '97 carries the story of the X-Men forward after the conclusion of the original show, X-Men: The Animated Series, in 1997. The storyline presents the team's activities after Professor X's death. Created by Beau DeMayo, the show has been renewed for its second and third seasons.

The show premiered on Disney+ on March 20, 2024. While the theme music composers are Haim Saban and Shuki Levy, the Newton Brothers are the composers for the series.

Composers of X-Men '97 speak about Wasswerman's theme music

Speaking to Inverse and ComicBook.com, the series composers of X-Men '97 talked about how they brought back the original theme music for the revival show. As mentioned before, the opening music in the 1990's show was created by Ron Wasserman, even though Haim Saban and Shuki Levy are credited with it.

Wasserman told Popverse in a 2022 interview how he had created the theme score using MIDI and a computer, without any help from any musicians. His opening theme was used until season 4 of X-Men: The Animated Series. From season 5 onwards, different opening credits and music were used until 1997.

In 1992, Wasserman was under contract with Saban and Levy which made the duo the legal owners of Wasserman's creations. Legal battles prevented the music from being used anywhere. However, in 2022, Disney bought the rights back which made it easy for the Newton Brothers to use the music in the current series.

How did the X-Men '97 composers update the original Wasserman music?

The show employs some retro artwork besides the original score (Image via Marvel)

Both Grush and Stewart acknowledged finding the re-recording "daunting". As they told Phase Zero, a ComicBook.com podcast, they were assigned to keep the essence while making the music more grounded yet contemporary. In Stewart's words,

"Stay out of the way of the greatness. Add to moments where you can help elevate something or, or change something in a way that feels more to today."

Grush spoke to Inverse about how they handled the work. He accepted feeling both excited and terrorized as they did not want to "mess up" the "perfect piece of music." The Newton Brothers employed human musicians, unlike Wasserman, including the lead guitarist Nili Brosh.

Besides the remake of the original theme score that starts each episode of X-Men '97, they have also recorded a few other versions of the song ranging from a traditional to a modern to a dark version.

Stewart and Grush also confirmed bringing in influences from some of the 90s musicians and their beats into the series.

When and where to catch the opening score of the series?

The show is a revival of the 1990s original series (Image via Marvel)

Viewers who want to listen to the revived and updated X-Men opening music and watch the show must catch X-Men '97 season 1 on Disney+. Many of the cast members from X-Men: The Animated Series have made a comeback to join the new cast.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, George Buza as Beast, Lenore Zann as Rogue, JP Karliak as Morph, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler and many more.

While head writer DeMayo has already completed writing two seasons, he exited the show. However, his creation, X-Men '97 season 1 is currently streaming and is expected to conclude on May 15, 2024.