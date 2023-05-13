Confirmed: Avatar 2 concept art reveals the truth about Spider's past

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, or Avatar 2, a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, has been a highly successful movie worldwide. The film brought back the original cast members while introducing new lead characters, including Jake and Neytiri's children. However, the character that has received the most attention is Spider, a human teenager played by Jack Champion.

Although the movie revealed that Spider is the biological son of the primary villain, Miles Quaritch, fans had other speculations about the character's familial connections. Recently, the Avatar: The Way of Water concept art confirmed what fans had been suspecting about Spider's past, leaving everyone excited for the release of Avatar 3.

Confirmed: Spider is a part of Jake Sully's family in Avatar 2

Avatar 2 concept art reveals Spider's place in Jake Sully's family (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Avatar 2's costume designer, Deborah Scott, recently shared a concept art piece on Reddit that confirmed Spider's place among Jake Sully's family.

The artwork showcased Jake Sully's song cord, featuring select items and beads representing significant moments in his life, including his children's birth and/or adoption. Among the items on his song cord was a drop of Spider's blood encased in amber to mark his adoption.

Deborah Scott confirms Spider's adoption into the Sully family with a piece of concept art from Avatar 2 shared on online (Image via Reddit)

The concept art indicated that Spider was adopted after the birth of Neteyam and Kiri's adoption but before the birth of Lo'ak. Although the movie did not explicitly state that Spider was a part of the Sully family, Jake appeared to treat him like a son, especially towards the movie's end.

James Cameron also seemed to view Spider in this role, as he referred to Spider in a past interview as someone who "connects the two dads together (Jake and Quaritch)."

Andrew J. Salazar @AndrewJ626 "In my mind Spider is who connects the two dads together [Jake and Quaritch]... because after a while simple revenge gets boring." - James Cameron #AvatarTheWayOfWater "In my mind Spider is who connects the two dads together [Jake and Quaritch]... because after a while simple revenge gets boring." - James Cameron #AvatarTheWayOfWater

However, despite the artwork from Avatar 2 confirming Spider's place in Jake's family, his adoption does not seem to align with Jake's comparison of the boy to a "stray cat" and Neytiri's view of him as "alien."

It's essential to keep in mind that the new information came from a concept art piece that only serves to illustrate an idea and should not be taken literally. Tuk's birth is also missing from the song cord, indicating that the artwork may be inaccurate.

Spider's future in the Avatar universe: Confirmed family ties and exciting possibilities

Spider's family ties confirmed: What this means for his future in the Avatar universe (Image via 20th Century Fox)

After much speculation, the concept art for Avatar: The Way of Water confirmed what fans had suspected: Spider is part of the Sully family. Though there was some confusion around his adoption timeline, it is clear that James Cameron and his team had intended for Spider to be somehow connected to Jake Sully's family.

There is much excitement around Spider's future in the Avatar universe, and evidence suggests he will play a significant role in Avatar 3 and possibly beyond. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of the next installment, the possibilities for Spider's story are endless.

