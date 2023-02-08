Will Jake Sully die in Avatar 3? The fate of the Na'vi protagonist

The speculation surrounding the fate of Jake Sully, the central character in the Avatar franchise, has been a topic of much interest among fans. In the original film, Jake was introduced as an avatar for the audience, serving as a guide through the strange and fascinating world of Pandora and its inhabitants, the Na'vi.

However, the release of Avatar: The Way of Water has changed the game. With the sequel now established, the need for Jake to fulfill this role is no longer necessary. Additionally, the sequel sets the stage for a logical conclusion to Jake Suly's character journey, raising questions about his fate in the upcoming Avatar 3.

As the franchise moves forward, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Jake Sully's story. Will he survive the next installment or will he meet his end? The excitement is palpable, and the anticipation for the release of Avatar 3 continues to build.

The importance of killing off Jake Sully in Avatar 3

The crucial decision: Will Jake's fate be sealed in Avatar 3 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The original Avatar film relied on Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, as an audience surrogate, someone for viewers to follow into the franchise's universe. This was necessary for the first film, as it was tasked with world-building and introducing the concept of Pandora and the Na'vi.

However, by the time Avatar: The Way of Water arrived, viewers were already familiar with the world and its inhabitants. As a result, Jake's central role was no longer necessary, and he was upstaged by the supporting characters, especially his children.

For the Avatar franchise to reach its full potential, it's crucial that Avatar 3 follows through on one of the promises made in the first film. Jake's death would embody the lesson he learned in Avatar, that his life was just a small part of a larger ecosystem, and that all life is shared among all beings.

Jake's death would prove that his belief in the power of the Great Mother was genuine and that he was willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good.

The best way for Jake to symbolize this faith is for Avatar 4 to replace him. Whether it is through Jake's battle with Avatar's Quaritch or another storyline, the character should die in Avatar 3 to prove that he genuinely believed in the spirituality of Pandora.

The potential consequences of Jake's death for Quaritch

Exploring the impact of Jake Sully's demise on Miles Quaritch (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Jake has been in a duel with Avatar's villain, Miles Quaritch, since the first movie. If Jake were to die, it could catalyze Quaritch to switch to the Na'vi side and realize that his brutal endeavors to colonize Pandora can only lead to added bloodshed.

Avatar: The Way of Water explored themes of pacifism, but its climax showed that violence was still a driving force in Pandora. If Quaritch were to kill Jake, it could lead him to realize the error of his ways and switch sides to help the Na'vi resist human colonization.

The need for a new Hero: Exploring alternatives to Jake Sully

Kiri te Suli Kireysi'ite (Kiri Sully)

Kiri Sully: A new hero for the Avatar franchise? (Image via 20th Century Studios)

If Jake were to die, Avatar 4 would need a new hero. Kiri, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver, is the best option to replace Jake as the lead character. Her shared Na'vi and human origins make her an obvious candidate to unite humans and Na'vi, and her powers make her a strong choice as a future Avatar leading lady.

Additionally, her romance with Spider, who values family bonds even at the cost of his survival, could play a substantial role in the sequel. The star-crossed lovers could bring together enemies like Jake and Quaritch thanks to their shared family values. This would only come with Quaritch's realization that his revenge is pointless.

Lo'ak te Suli Tsyeyk'itan (Lo'ak Sully)

A new chapter in the Avatar saga: Will Lo'ak Sully step up as the lead hero? (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Jake Sully and Neytiri have a second son, Lo'ak te Suli Tsyeyk'itan. As the franchise moves forward and the potential loss of Jake Sully becomes a possibility, Lo'ak could take on the mantle as the main protagonist of the Avatar franchise.

Being half-human and half-Na'vi, Lo'ak represents a bridge between the two worlds and has the potential to bring unity to Pandora. With his unique heritage and connection to both the Na'vi and human culture, Lo'ak has the potential to bring a fresh perspective to the Avatar franchise and take it in new and exciting directions.

He could be the perfect character to continue the legacy of the Avatar franchise, carrying on the lessons and values learned by his father, Jake Sully.

Final thoughts

Finding a new lead for the Avatar franchise: the possibilities are endless (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Although the exact release date for Avatar 3 is yet to be announced, anticipation continues to build as the film is expected to hit theaters soon. The film boasts a talented cast, with the possibility of exploring the continuation of Jake Sully's journey and the fate that lies ahead for him.

As the franchise's central protagonist, it would make sense for his story to come to a close and pave the way for a new hero to take the reins, such as Kiri or Jake Sully's second son Lo'ak te Suli Tsyeyk'itan, offering a fresh perspective on the captivating world of Pandora and its inhabitants.

