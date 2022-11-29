Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill's Superman situation explained

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson starrer Black Adam finally hit theaters on October 21, and it featured Superman. The film depicted how Black Adam rose from his 5,000 year-slumber, and immediately chose chaos.

While we saw the Justice Society of America make its debut on the big screen, fans were hyped for the return of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel in the film.

Cavill's return to the DC Extended Universe certainly didn't come easy. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stated that he was the man behind Cavill's return, as Warner Bros. execs were reluctant to the idea of keeping him on board as the Man of Steel.

A still from Man of Steel (Image via Warner Bros.)

Johnson even discussed on social media the years-long struggle of ensuring that Henry Cavill got to play the Man of Steel in DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Here's all you need to know about Dwayne Johnson & Henry Cavill's Superman drama.

Dwayne Johnson fought for years to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman

Dwayne Johnson stated in a Twitter video that Henry Cavill's return to the DCEU was the most crucial aspect of building it back up. While many dangerous characters roam about in the DC Universe, Johnson said that the Man of Steel is the strongest force in the universe.

"We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill."

Johnson also explained that Cavill's return was possible through strategic intervention from him and his team at Seven Bucks Productions. He even stated that he has fought to bring back Henry Cavill to the DCEU for years.

"This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer."

The Black Adam actor once again emphasized that Superman is the most powerful force in the DC Universe, and it would have been a waste for him to wait on the sidelines.

"There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do."

Black Adam and the JSA (Image via Warner Bros.)

In his video, Dwayne Johnson seemed to have complete faith in Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, as according to him, Cavill is "this generation's Superman," and that there is "no one to replace him."

Many fans thanked The Rock for bringing Cavill back once again as Superman on screens.

Elizabeth Vargas @evargas1873 @updatesofHC @TheRock Thank you for being the voice and listening to millions of fans who follow their super heroe characters and bringing back Henry Convil as Superman. There is no one better than him. @updatesofHC @TheRock Thank you for being the voice and listening to millions of fans who follow their super heroe characters and bringing back Henry Convil as Superman. There is no one better than him. 💙

Linda Evans @Lindalovespies @TheRock THANK YOU for fighting for Henry Cavill to return to DC Universe. HE IS the only Superman @TheRock THANK YOU for fighting for Henry Cavill to return to DC Universe. HE IS the only Superman

Henry Cavill announces his return as Superman

Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel (Image via Warner Bros.)

Henry Cavill announced his return as Superman to DCEU about a month ago. This was right after Dwayne Johnson's announcement about the Man of Steel appearing in a mid-credit scene for Black Adam.

Cavill took to Instagram to announce his return to the iconic role while saying that his appearance in Black Adam pales in comparison to what's in store for the character in the future.

"A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

As per reports, a Man of Steel sequel is already in the works. Both The Man of Steel and Black Adam represent a new direction for DCEU since Zack Snyder is no longer working with the company. Aquaman, Shazam, and The Flash are also working on their separate storylines, which will eventually lead to another superhero team-up.

While the theatrical release of Justice League was a flop amongst critics, it's safe to say that DCEU's new direction will be different.

