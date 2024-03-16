How to watch Madame Web at home? Details explored as film gets digital release

Not often in the past decade has a movie related to the Spiderverse received reviews as disappointing as Madame Web. Starring Dakota Johnson alongside a stellar cast that saw the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott, Madame Web was released in February 2024 and had a disappointing run at the box office.

It resulted in an overall gross of $97 million against a budget of $80 million, and the lack of success can be traced to a range of reasons. With the overall MCU and superhero genre reeling in recent months, Madame Web was criticized for its writing and overall story.

Regardless, with just over a month since the much-anticipated premiere, Madame Web is now available to be watched on multiple platforms from the comfort of homes. Here, we look at how fans need to go about watching it without going to the theater!

Madame Web gets digital release just weeks after theater premiere

The latest update with the Madame Web saga has resulted in fans getting a blessing in disguise. The movie’s response and the criticism Dakota Johnson has received of late saw the actress recently talk about how she is simply not going to work in a superhero project in the future.

Johnson also claimed that the higher-ups were more concerned with profit than creating genuinely interesting stories for fans, something which was evident in Madame Web. Ranging from a sketchy plot, problematic writing, and the way in which the famous ‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ dialogue was altered were all points that attracted criticism for Madame Web.

Regardless, with the theater run proving to be less than ideal, Sony will be hoping that a revival of sorts happens on OTT. Madame Web has already been made available for purchase and rental on multiple VOD platforms.

This includes the likes of Amazon, Google, iTunes, and other video-on-demand platforms. Hence, while not available for free, Madame Web can be purchased or rented online and can be watched from the comfort of home.

What’s more, in addition to the movie being released on the internet, Sony has also attempted to make the overall package more attractive for buyers. The VOD version of Madame Web includes the following extra features:

Gag Reel

Easter Eggs

Oracle Of The Page

Fight Like A Spider

Future Vision

Casting The Web

Deleted Scene

Hence, the movie effectively includes behind-the-scene interviews, various gag reels, a range of easter eggs, and even a guide into the characters’ various powers to add to the overall allure of the VOD version. Hence, there are several reasons why fans might want to purchase the VOD version of Madame Web, following its disappointing theater run.