Marvel brings a Samurai version of Iron Man in Peach Momoko's four-issue "Demon Wars"

The reimagining of our favorite Marvel characters in the upcoming Elseworld Story Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai, sounds enticing, and needless to say, fans cannot contain their excitement.

The series will be debuting a Samurai version of Iron Man and a Captain America who is (literally) a falcon. In just four issues, the story will attempt to portray the occurrences of Marvel's famous Civil War.

While Elseworld Stories has not been Marvel Comics' strong suit in the distant past, things are looking promising now that gifted Japanese illustrator and writer Peach Momoko has stepped in to add her unique touch to the series.

What is the new Marvel's Demon Wars comic all about?

The preview pages of the newest addition to the Demon Days comic series, Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai, highlight Iron Man as Iron Samurai, Captain America as Hayabusa: a literal Falcon, a mysterious character called No Name who seems to be the Sorcerer Supreme, and Mariko Yashida, the long-time romantic interest of Wolverine - all of whom come together in a mystical story inspired by Japanese folklore.

The comic clearly portrays a big brawl between Hayabusa and Iron Samurai through its previews of a Civil War-like quarrel. The reason behind the differences between the characters is not known yet, but it seems clear that Hayabusa and Mariko are on the same team as Iron Samurai tries to attack them relentlessly.

However, the comic description also states that Mariko has to choose a side, which can mean she can have a change of heart mid-run as she understands the true motives of the Iron Samurai. The description reads:

"Peach takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level by transporting readers to another dimension — one filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person, and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. When Mariko Yashida finds herself in the middle of a war between these creatures, will she be forced to choose a side? Don't miss the next evolution of the Peach Momoko's Marvel Universe!"

The creator of the comic, Peach Momoko, has contributed to plenty of comic books, including Strange Academy Presents: The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 and Elektra: Black, White & Blood #4. However, her work in the Demon Days series is noted as being truly commendable. Some of the comics in the aforementioned series, namely Demon Days: Cursed Web #1 and Demon Days: Mariko #1, are especially loved by Marvel fans.

pax lily | these few specks of time 💚 @paxification so i've read the first couple of issues of Peach Momoko's Demon Days and i gotta say that this is some of the best stuff that Marvel are putting out rn. they're really letting Momoko flex her creative muscles. really interesting character work and excellent excellent art. so i've read the first couple of issues of Peach Momoko's Demon Days and i gotta say that this is some of the best stuff that Marvel are putting out rn. they're really letting Momoko flex her creative muscles. really interesting character work and excellent excellent art. https://t.co/z0GY2mOD92

Momoko came into the limelight when she won an Eisner Award for Best Cover Artist owing to her work in the famed series, Stormbreakers. This much-deserved win prompted her to create Demon Days, which gave readers magical variants of numerous characters like Thor, Mystique, and Psylocke.

Demon Days has been a subject of fascination for many comic book fans. The series is known for its twists and turns and its ability to portray magical stories that look surreal.

Given that Civil War is already considered one of the best movies in the MCU, it wouldn't be completely out of line to expect the same amount of success from its Elseworld reimagined adaptation by Peach Momoko.

