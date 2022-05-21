Marvel Comics' collab with Fortnite to feature Doctor Doom: Details explored about Zero War #4

Marvel has often collaborated with Epic Games' Battle Royale Fortnite in a bunch of in-game events, crossover comics, and in-game cosmetics that fans on both sides enjoy.

Over the years, several characters have entered the game, ranging from the heroic savior of the MCU, Iron Man, to the Big Bad Galactus, who have wanted to wreak havoc on the Fortnite world.

Apart from the heroes, several villains have certainly made an appearance in the game. Doctor Victor Von Doom is one of the most diverse villains in the Marvel universe whose tech genius and resources can match that of Tony Stark.

Dr. Doom is a Latverian Monarch, and his company Von Doom Industries spans more innovations that the villain can use to his advantage.

In their most recent collaboration with Fortnite, heroes from both worlds are on a mission to save their respective realities as an unknown element has merged both worlds, and the villains are up for grabbing it.

Marvel Comics' collab with Fortnite to feature Doctor Doom

Zero War is an upcoming five-part comic series that brings both worlds closer than ever. A mysterious element called the Zero Shard (a fragment of Fortnite Island's energy source, the Zero Point) has fallen into the comic universe, and heroes from both ends collide to protect their reality and save the fragment from getting into the wrong hands.

As if the Imagined Order (Fortnite's Big Bad organization) was not enough, in comes villains such as Galactus and now the Latverian Emperor Doctor Doom.

His telekinesis powers and time travel allows him an upper hand over other characters, and now he joins hands with IO's Doctor Slone to regain the Zero Shard and use it for his evil purposes.

The official synopsis of Zero War #4 reads as:

"In ZERO WAR #4, the threat to the Marvel Universe will become so great that its most iconic villain will have no choice but to intervene… Enter Doctor Doom! Doom has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe, but what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?"

The five-part comic series is written by veteran Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and is drawn by Sergio Davila.

Each issue comes with a redeemable code for fans of the franchise and Fortnite players to redeem free in-game cosmetic items. Moreover, players who redeem all five codes will be given a secret cosmetic item.

Fortnite x Marvel Zero War #1 releases June 8 in comic book stores everywhere, with subsequent issues releasing one week after the other.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar