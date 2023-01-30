Marvel 'Runaways' & Star Trek actor Annie Wersching passes at 45

45-year-old Annie Wersching, a talented actress known for her roles in popular television shows and video games, passed away on January 29, 2023. In the summer of 2020, Wersching received a cancer diagnosis, but she carried on working until her demise.

Her breakthrough performance as FBI special agent Renee Walker in the series 24, as well as her roles in Bosch, Marvel's Runaways, and Star Trek: Picard, are what made her most famous.

In a statement, Annie's husband, actor Stephen Full, expressed the family's sorrow and paid tribute to his wife:

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for the adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

He continued:

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family..."

Annie Wersching: A look at her work

Annie Wersching brought a dynamic range of characters to life throughout her career (Image via ABC)

Annie Wersching's passing is a loss not only to her family and loved ones, but also to the entertainment industry and the audience who enjoyed her performances. She brought her unique talent, dedication, and energy to every role she played, and her contributions will be remembered for years.

In Seasons 7 and 8 of the popular television program 24, she played FBI special agent Renee Walker.

She was also known for playing the role of Leslie Dean, a memorable character from Marvel's Runaways. Dean was the head of the Church of Gibborim, the previous head of PRIDE (Promoting Resilience, Independence, Dedication & Excellence), and the mother of Karolina Dean, one of the original Runaways.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2020, the actress continued her career, portraying the Borg queen in Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie. She was also well-known for her appearances in video games, lending her voice and motion capture to the characters of Tess in The Last of Us, played by Anna Torv, the character in the current HBO Max series, and covert agent Tassyn in Anthem.

Remembering the legacy of Annie Wersching

Annie Wersching's impact on the entertainment industry will always be remembered through her memorable performances (Image via Getty Images)

Annie Wersching's death has been met with an outpouring of love and support from her friends, co-stars, and fans.

Her husband, Stephen Full, issued a statement expressing the family's grief, while her co-stars Kiefer Sutherland, Titus Welliver, and Doug Jones shared heartfelt tributes to the actress on their social media handles.

Kiefer Sutherland @RealKiefer The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was. The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.

TitusWelliver @welliver_titus There are no words. Love you Annie. There are no words. Love you Annie. https://t.co/tqsajFRVO6

Doug Jones @actordougjones

#RIP #AnnieWersching twitter.com/trekmovie/stat… TrekMovie.com @TrekMovie We are sorry to report the passing of Star Trek Picard’s Borg Queen, the talented Annie Wersching. Her publicist has confirmed that she died of cancer today. We are sorry to report the passing of Star Trek Picard’s Borg Queen, the talented Annie Wersching. Her publicist has confirmed that she died of cancer today. https://t.co/PWzYBQXJ7h A true loss to our Trek family, and to television. May she rest in God’s peace. A true loss to our Trek family, and to television. May she rest in God’s peace.#RIP #AnnieWersching twitter.com/trekmovie/stat…

Twitter was also flooded with tributes from netizens:

Nicholas Cook @CaptainNick901 I did not expect to see the news of Anne Wersching passing on today. I first watched her on 24 as Renee Walker and recently the Borg Queen in season 2 of Picard. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I did not expect to see the news of Anne Wersching passing on today. I first watched her on 24 as Renee Walker and recently the Borg Queen in season 2 of Picard. My heart goes out to her family and friends. https://t.co/AylLU9xJV6

van watches movies @alejandroxpadi Just learned of the death of Anne Wersching, who did the motion capture performance of Tess, in the Last Of Us video game. I was really excited for tonight’s episode. This breaks my heart to hear Just learned of the death of Anne Wersching, who did the motion capture performance of Tess, in the Last Of Us video game. I was really excited for tonight’s episode. This breaks my heart to hear https://t.co/WCK5Io6To9

Annie Wersching was an extremely talented actress who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Full, and their three sons, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie.

