The Flash runtime: How long is Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie?

The Flash is arguably the most anticipated movie of Summer 2023, as the hype for it is constantly on the rise. It will be one of the most crucial DC movies for DC Studios because the future of the DCU depends on it. James Gunn’s new DCU is supposed to take form with The Flash, so it has to be spot on.

To ensure a great cinematic experience, the creatives have taken the right first step by allowing the film to have a long runtime. There was no strict mandate to keep The Flash down to under 2 hours, as DC has learned its lesson with Justice League. Insider KC Walsh initially stated that Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie will be somewhere around 2 hours and 30 minutes, and he was almost right.

The Flash runtime compared with other DC movies

According to Cryptic HD Quality on Twitter, the first live-action Flash movie will be 2 hours and 24 minutes long, to be exact. So, viewers will be in for a great multiverse experience that won’t feel like it came to an end with a quick breeze.

Compared to the previous DCU films, the upcoming Flash movie is the fourth-longest DC film so far. The other DC films and their runtimes have been listed below:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021): 4 hours, 2 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): 2 hours, 32 minutes

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020): 2 hours, 31 minutes

Man of Steel (2013): 2 hours, 23 minutes

Aquaman (2018): 2 hours, 23 minutes

Wonder Woman (2017): 2 hours, 21 minutes

Shazam! (2019): 2 hours, 12 minutes

The Suicide Squad (2021): 2 hours, 12 minutes

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023): 2 hours, 10 minutes

Black Adam (2022): 2 hours, 5 minutes

Suicide Squad (2016): 2 hours, 5 minutes

Justice League (2017): 2 hours

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020): 1 hour, 49 minutes

Barry Allen’s first DC outing straightaway takes up the Flashpoint point story that brings a new timeline and a lot of other characters, including Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, into play. So, the story needed breathing room, and it has exactly that with the film being 144 minutes long.

The Flash director reveals what the film’s story is about

Andy Muschietti teamed up with writer Christina Hodson (Image via DC)

Director Andy Muschietti teamed up with writer Christina Hodson to deliver the Flashpoint story that many directors initially didn’t want to take up. At a recent screening of The Flash, Muschietti described why he chose to direct the film.

He told the reporters that Miller’s upcoming film has many elements in it:

“The studio wanted to tell the story, and, of course, I agreed that it was a great story. It's basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father and their accident.”

Muschietti continued:

“All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That's why in my opinion, it was like you're killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And of course, time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea.”

The idea to bring all these elements together and come up with a fresh new Flashpoint event was fascinating for Andy Muschietti.

Barry Allen, Bruce Wayne, and Kara (Image via DC)

The director further added:

"This is more like a suspense. It is a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience, because you understand everything that's happening. In Flashpoint, it's more like Jacob's Ladder, 'What is happening? Mom, I don't have powers. My mom is alive.'"

The upcoming Flashpoint narrative alters some elements from the comics, but it is still largely the same story we know from the comics.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

