Zack Snyder reveals how Joker killed Robin before Batman V Superman

Zack Snyder's Justice League may not get a continuation, but it still continues to be one of the most talked about movies of the current DC era. With the director hosting his “Full Circle” SnyderCon event over the weekend, even more updates about his untold DC story have hit the internet.

One of the untold SynderVerse mysteries has been the death of Robin at the hands of the Joker. It is an infamous storyline from the comics where the Joker killed Jason Todd and he later turned into the Red Hood. But things were supposed to be different in Snyder’s DCEU as the Robin in question was Dick Grayson.

Zack Snyder's Justice League sequels would have revealed how Robin died. But since those movies aren’t happening anymore, the director revealed how the tragedy would have occurred.

Zack Snyder reveals Joker knew Batman's "real vulnerability"

During a Q&A at this year's SnyderCon, via LadyJenevia, Snyder revealed how the Joker understood Batman’s "real vulnerability." So, he exploited that by burning down his little sidekick birdie. The director said:

"At that point, [Batman’s] real vulnerability was Robin. What’s obvious is that the Joker understood that. And all I’ll say is that... I think I’ve talked about this a little bit. Clearly, he blew him up. Or, it looks like he burned or scorched him."

He was about to reveal more details, but he stopped as it would have spoiled the story that he still intends to tell someday in the future.

Dead Robin in Batman V Superman (Image via DC)

Snyder was then asked why Batman teamed up with the Joker in the Knightmare sequence of Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the visionary director replied:

"Our theory is that he’s the one who knows where the Kryptonite, what shards of Kryptonite exist. He has that information. And so he’s being carried… He has basically made a deal with Batman. Don’t kill me, and I’ll show you. I’ll get you a tool to fight Superman. And so [Batman] is kind of stuck with him, in that way. If he kills him, or gets rid of him, then he’s screwed himself."

The Joker was the key to defeating Superman, who had submitted to Darkseid’s Anti-life equation. So, he was a crucial addition to Batman’s Knightmare squad.

In a past interview with Esquire in 2021, Snyder also revealed how the Joker would have shared the story of killing Robin in a future Knightmare sequence that would have been showcased in a future Justice League sequel. Snyder said:

“And the night before the big mission, they would have this last supper sort of reckoning, where they would all tell their stories. One of those stories was Joker telling the story of the death of Robin.”

How the SnyderVerse could continue

Zack Snyder's Justice League (Image via DC)

James Gunn and Peter Safran are coming up with a rebooted DC Universe, and Gunn has confirmed that selling the SnyderVerse to Netflix is not a possibility. But many fans still want Snyder’s version of the story to come to be told.

So besides live-action movies and TV shows, there are multiple other ways these stories can be told. DC could consider making animated movies by bringing Snyder back for those.

If not, then the narratives of Man of Steel 2, Ben Affleck’s Batman movie, Zack Snyder's Justice League 2, and 3 could either be told via comics or future video games.

Poll : 0 votes