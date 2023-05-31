Obi-Wan Kenobi director offers update regarding season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow recently revealed whether or not the Disney+ series will receive a season 2. The show concluded its first season in June 2022 and since then, online rumors have suggested that there could be a second season.

The last time fans had heard anything regarding a potential second season for Obi-Wan Kenobi was from Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy herself, who had revealed that it was not in active development but that it could eventually happen.

Now, Deborah Chow has offered another update regarding a second season. Speaking on Deadline's The Crew Call podcast, the director revealed the likelihood of Ewan McGregor's Jedi hero getting another season, saying that the show had always been conceived as a miniseries and that a second season is not currently in the books, but fans should "never say never":

"This was always conceived of as a limited [series], and I'm sure you can tell from the story that it is closed. We did obviously seem to tell one big story. Who knows, there's ten more years before 'A New Hope' starts, so never say never. But for this particular [project], it really was conceived to be a limited [series]."

Chow's statements indicate that while Obi-Wan Kenobi was always going to be a six-episode story, fans should not rule out the possibility of the show getting another season.

What could happen in a potential Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

A potential second season for Obi-Wan Kenobi presents a lot of interesting storytelling opportunities (Image via Lucasfilm)

As Deborah Chow mentioned, there is a huge span of time between the events of the Kenobi series and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, and as such, there is ample opportunity for storytelling and also a lot of room to further develop Obi-Wan Kenobi as a character.

One storytelling opportunity that Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm can utilize is developing a crossover between McGregor's Kenobi and Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis from the recent Star Wars games. After all, the events of both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place roughly around the same time as Obi-Wan Kenobi's first season.

Additionally, Kenobi also made a cameo appearance via hologram in Jedi: Fallen Order, so it would no doubt be exciting for fans if Monaghan returned the favor and showed up in some capacity in a potential second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Another storytelling avenue that Lucasfilm could go in, is addressing the fate of Moses Ingram's Reva Sevander, showing her story after she betrayed and tried to kill Darth Vader to avenge the deaths of her fellow Jedi younglings at his hands during Order 66.

Perhaps, the potential second season could depict Sevander being on the run from the Empire and teaming up with Kenobi if and when their paths cross again.

Yet another storytelling opportunity in the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi would be to show through flashbacks how the famous Jedi hero met his love interest Satine Kryze from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, during his time as a Jedi Padawan under Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn.

This could also present another storytelling opportunity, showing Kenobi struggling with his duties as a Jedi and his love for Satine and wanting to leave the order to be with her.

On top of this, the potential second season could show how Kenobi learned to become a Force ghost under Jinn's guidance. Ardent Star Wars fans will know that Kenobi had become a Force ghost following his death in A New Hope and guided Luke to Yoda to complete his training to become a Jedi.

Nonetheless, even though a second season has not been confirmed, fans can rest assured knowing that it could happen later down the line, as per Deborah Chow and Kathleen Kennedy's words.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently streaming on Disney+.

