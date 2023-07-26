Oppenheimer and Barbie outdo Marvel's pricier Secret Invasion

When held up against the Marvel Cinematic Universe's extravagant production, Secret Invasion, the recently debuted Barbie and Oppenheimer have not only enthralled viewers but ignited conversations about the cost-efficiency of film and TV productions, the effective use of intellectual property, and the shifting trends in the cinema industry.

Despite the enormous hype and substantial budget of Marvel's Secret Invasion, these two films have offered a stark contrast, showing that massive financial investments aren't the only path to capturing audience attention and achieving box-office success.

Resisting the conventional blockbuster blueprint, Barbie and Oppenheimer have attained a degree of accomplishment typically reserved for the superhero genre, Star Wars, or Avatar releases. These unconventional hits' combined box office revenue has rocketed this weekend into the ranks of the four highest-earning in cinema history.

This staggering success not only reflects the audience's growing appetite for diverse storylines but also challenges the long-held belief that superheroes and high-concept sci-fi films are the sole dominators of the box office.

Secret Invasion's lavish budget raises questions about the superhero genre's future

It's the financial aspect of these productions that catches the eye. In an era where movie budgets seem to balloon perpetually, it's striking to observe that the production of Oppenheimer was capped at a mere $100 million, with Barbie marginally higher at $145 million.

These numbers may seem colossal, but they pale compared to Marvel's less-viewed Secret Invasion mini-series on Disney+, which reportedly had a budget of $212 million.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



• BARBIE - $155M

• OPPENHEIMER - $80.5M



4th largest box office weekend in history. Domestic opening weekend totals for Barbenheimer:• BARBIE - $155M• OPPENHEIMER - $80.5M4th largest box office weekend in history. pic.twitter.com/EowALY2OW3

To further put this into perspective, these two films combined still cost less than the $250 million spent on Thor: Love and Thunder. What's more, Barbie grossed more in one weekend than The Flash has in its total theatrical lifespan.

These contrasting figures have sparked humorous speculation that Marvel's extravagant spending might hint at a money laundering operation.

Such conjecture is probably far-fetched, yet it raises a pertinent question: Are we witnessing the decline of the superhero franchise's reign? Disney has hinted at scaling back on their Disney+ Marvel series due to brand dilution concerns, while DC struggles with the uneasy disintegration of the DCEU.

Shifting from the superhero and pandemic era

With the waning memories of COVID lockdowns and the feared demise of movie theaters, it's clear that the audience's love for cinematic experiences has not faded. If the movie is compelling enough, viewers still desire the unique thrill the big screen offers.

While still an established brand, Barbie was given creative freedom under the talented Greta Gerwig. Christopher Nolan, a staunch advocate for large-scale theatrical experiences, only reasserts his point with the success of Oppenheimer.

Superhero franchises have unfortunately seen more misses than hits in the past two years. Titles like Shazam, Black Adam, The Flash, Quantumania, Love and Thunder, and Secret Invasion have all fallen short when compared to their few successful counterparts. For instance, the underwhelming performance of The Flash now ranks among the greatest box office flops in film history.

Reducing the monumental budgets allocated to superhero movies could help shift the focus back to character development and engaging storytelling, as opposed to costly CGI spectacles.

The strain put on the CGI industry by Marvel and DC seems to be inadvertently lowering the quality of visual effects over time. While the success of films like "Barbenheimer" might not be easily replicated, they signify a pivotal moment in the movie industry.

They represent a move away from pandemic-era restrictions and perhaps a departure from the dominance of superheroes and Star Wars as significant box office hits. Whether this marks a lasting change, however, only time will tell.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are running in theatres, while Secret Invasion's finale will debut on July 26, 2023, on Disney+.