She-Hulk and Shuri to likely appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Ever since the SDCC 2022 announced the two new Avengers movies – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, there has been a lot of excitement among fans. Unsurprisingly, speculations about the plot and cast of the two movies are already doing their rounds on the internet.

After MCU’s Phase 4 ended with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it was easy to guess that the titular character would feature among the Avengers. With some of the previous Avengers moving out of the scenario after Avengers: Endgame, there was space for new heroes to come in.

Just as Hulk made way for She-Hulk, the demise of T’Challa has made space for Shuri as the new inheritor of the Black Panther mantle. As such, fans can expect to see both She-Hulk and Shuri share screen space in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Besides Shuri and She-Hulk, several other major superheroes may appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

While the news is yet to be official, reliable Twitter user @marvel_updates, who gives insights and shares news about the upcoming Marvel projects, has tweeted that Shuri and She-Hulk have been confirmed for the movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Both the characters have been developed in stand-alone movies, giving them the space to grow into full-fledged heroes. Moreover, the success of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a clear indication that viewers accept both ladies as superheroes.

As for the rest of the cast, Black Widow’s sister Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, is another contender for the movie. The character of Ironheart is yet another Marvel figure who may feature as an Avenger to replace Iron Man. Additionally, the Ant-Man family and Shang-Chi are going to be in the movie.

The Avengers team will have some obvious heroes such as Doctor Strange, Wong, War Machine, Thor, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel. Besides them, some dead characters, such as Scarlet Witch and Black Widow, may either get resurrected or appear in flashbacks.

Kang the Conqueror may be the next greatest villain in MCU

The storyline of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has become more attractive after the release of the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Here, the intimidating Kang forces Scott Lang to give in to his malicious motives.

Kang is the other version of "He Who Remains" (Image via Marvel)

Kang is the malevolent version of "He Who Remains". The plot of the Kang Dynasty comic book shows the technology-savvy titular hero trying to take over the Earth with the help of his son. After the first round of surrender, the Avengers take the help of a mysterious being called Master of the World.

When Kang summons his holographic image, Captain America sends his holographic image to fight it. The comic book story involves time travel. However, it is a basic story of Avengers fighting an evil conqueror in a spacecraft. Kang the Conqueror is the next contender to be the classic villain for Avengers after Thanos was defeated in Avengers: Endgame.

The conqueror brings an almost life-and-death situation to each fight, making it quite thrilling for viewers. Fans can expect more gripping battles in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as this movie will precede Avengers: Secret Wars, which will wind up Phase 6 of the MCU. As such, Kang may prove to be the most sinister of the MCU villains so far.

Kang may turn out to be the nastiest villain in MCU (Image via Marvel Comics)

As announced in SDCC 2022, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is slated for release in May 2025. Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will handle the project. While more information is yet to be announced about the cast and staff, it has been reported that the screenwriters for Quantumania will be seen contributing to the project.

