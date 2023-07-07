Scooby-Doo cosplayer raises the heat with a spot-on Velma makeover

The Scooby-Doo franchise has been controversial since being rebooted for an adult audience with the comedy series Velma. The show has been panned by critics and audiences alike, with people being furious about how terribly Velma's character was portrayed in that show.

A cosplayer on Twitter has recently gained a lot of traction for her take on a Velma cosplay, giving the currently controversial character a makeover that has left the audience speechless. @nekob0icarti has raised a storm on Twitter with her Velma cosplay, increasing people's interest in this Scooby-Doo character.

Fans on Twitter left speechless by cosplayer's makeover of Velma from Scooby-Doo

Cosplayer @nekob0icarti's Velma cosplay (Image via @Nekob0icarti/Twitter)

Cosplayer @nekob0icarti has set Twitter on fire with her Velma cosplay, giving the character a bold yet spot-on makeover. In this cosplay, Velma is seen in her usual orange sweater and red skirt. The outfit is complemented by orange socks and red shoes. @nekob0icarti pulled off the quintessential Velma attire perfectly, adding a bolder touch to it.

To make it more accurate, she added Velma's signature magnifying glass, which she uses to investigate crime scenes and discover clues. @nekob0icarti's cosplay is a bolder take on the shy and reserved Velma Dinkley, making it more risqué and giving it an element of originality.

💤 @nekob0icarti



However, this is an older tweet made by @nekob0icarti, which she has quote retweeted in response to Twitch streamer and popular online content creator @Asmongold's tweet. This statement has led to @Asmongold's tweet being quote retweeted by every other cosplayer on Twitter, including @nekob0icarti.

However, this is an older tweet made by @nekob0icarti, which she has quote retweeted in response to Twitch streamer and popular online content creator @Asmongold's tweet. This statement has led to @Asmongold's tweet being quote retweeted by every other cosplayer on Twitter, including @nekob0icarti.

This has led to her Velma cosplay once again picking up steam, with people being stunned by how beautiful she looks as Velma from Scooby-Doo. Most fans have made positive and encouraging comments about how good she looks, while others haven't been so kind.

Being a female cosplayer who likes to dress up in bold attires, @nekob0icarti is no stranger to weird and creepy responses from strangers online. This case has been no different as well, with people making some derogatory remarks. However, many have come to her defense and have hit back against the trolls.

In a follow-up tweet, @nekob0icarti also posted two more pictures of her Velma cosplay from Scooby-Doo. These pictures were even more risqué in nature and caused fans to go berserk on Twitter. These Velma cosplay tweets have around 75,000 likes with over 4,000 retweets.

Fans have been pretty vocal about how spot-on the Velma cosplay has been and have liked and shared it. They also gave some witty replies in the comment section, praising the cosplayer and joking about her being the superior Velma.

The tweets above perfectly encapsulate how fans feel after viewing this cosplay. Many of the reply tweets are just people being mesmerized by the Velma cosplay and requesting @nekob0icarti to marry or go on a date with them.

People are open to the idea of this cosplayer playing Velma if there is ever another Scooby-Doo film made. For now, however, all fans can do is admire Velma's cosplay and hope for a talented studio to actually make a competent show featuring this character.

